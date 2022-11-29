Amazon Connect users get Contact Lens AI chat analytics

In a new feature release, Amazon Connect users get Contact Lens chat analytics, integrated with the contact center AI services AWS has offered since 2019 for voice conversations.

The release broadens Amazon Connect's analytics to text-based channels and combines coverage of an agent's voice and chat conversations with customers into one view.

Along with Contact Lens Conversational Analytics for Chat, AWS also previewed during its Re:Invent conference this week Contact Lens evaluation forms, which put the new integrated contact center AI tools to work. The evaluation forms dashboard individual agents' performance on chat and voice channels for script adherence, customer sentiment analysis, time-to-answer and other common contact center metrics.

These are capabilities that show up on contact center RFPs, said Dan Miller, founder of Opus Research, an IT advisory firm based in Saint Paul, Minn.­­­­.

"It is an effort to win over the contact center administrators," Miller said. "These are very real, competitive advantages against specific CCaaS competitors."

Annie Weinberger, head of AWS business applications product marketing, estimated that 90% of the features that show up in Connect come via customer requests. Conversational analytics, she said, can speed agents' learning cycles and cut down on time required for coaching new employees. One state government user in particular halved agent training time and customer wait times using the chat and voice analytics.­

AWS adds workforce management tools to Amazon Connect AWS also added to its Amazon Connect workforce management tools. Based on business forecasts commingled with a user's own historical data, Connect machine learning predicts call volume and recommends agent capacity for upcoming shifts. Connect then takes into account groups, HR and business rules, and sets up automated agent scheduling. It also can help manage same-day schedule adjustments such as agent overtime or requested time off. Another feature in preview is Amazon Connect Agent Workspace step-by-step guides, a feature that leads an agent through potential resolutions for common customer problems during calls or chat. Users can configure workflows that suggest a path to solve a particular customer problem and set parameters for when it's suggested. The guides help cut down on toggling between applications, a common problem for contact center agents regardless of whether they use cloud or on-premises technologies. "The average agent uses over eight different applications to help a customer," Weinberger said. "So we really wanted to streamline that and provide them a single user interface that guides them through that interaction."