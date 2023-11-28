AWS Amazon Connect adds generative AI for the contact center

AWS on Tuesday unveiled new generative AI capabilities for Amazon Connect, its public cloud contact center service.

These capabilities include the implementation of Amazon Q, Amazon's new generative AI assistant, as well as new tools for Amazon Connect Contact Lens, Amazon Lex and Amazon Connect Customer Profiles.

Amazon Q in Connect helps agents by recommending responses to customers' queries in real time. Amazon Connect Contact Lens provides post-call summaries of each customer call. Amazon Lex lets customer service teams create self-service chatbots and interactive voice response systems. And Amazon Connect Customer Profiles enable CX teams to create unified customer profiles to provide more personalized customer service experiences.

The vendor introduced the new capabilities at its AWS re:Invent 2023 user conference being held from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1 in Las Vegas and virtually.

Amazon Q in Connect and Amazon Connect Contact Lens are available in preview. Amazon Lex in Connect and Amazon Connect Customer Profiles are generally available now.

Highlighting AWS' history with AI AWS' new generative AI offerings for Amazon Connect highlight its long history with AI, according to Opus Research analyst Dan Miller. "Conversational AI has long had inroads into contact centers, and Amazon Connect is no exception," Miller said. Conversational AI mixes different AI technologies including natural language processing (NLP), natural language understanding and natural language generation to enable computers to understand human language. It is obligatory for serious candidates for market share in the cloud-based contact center world to flesh out their generative AI offerings. Dan MillerAnalyst, Opus Research Advanced algorithms that make decisions based on a large amount of data support Contact Lens, Amazon Connect's set of machine learning speech analytics tools that analyze trends in customer behaviors. NLP supports Amazon Lex, which lets users publish voice or text chatbots to mobile devices, chat services and web apps. "AWS, because its server farms are the home for most of their competitors, wants to let the world know that it has a lot of experience with conversational AI and that it has proven services for its contact center customers to implement right now, with the understanding that there are a lot more to come," Miller said. "It is obligatory for serious candidates for market share in the cloud-based contact center world to flesh out their generative AI offerings," he added. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky highlighted Amazon Q's capabilities for customer service during his re:Invent keynote. "This is going to give contact center agents a major assist. Agents can chat with Q directly inside of Amazon Connect to help them respond quickly to customer questions," Selipsky said. Amazon Connect Customer Profiles brings all the customer data into one place, while the Amazon Q AI chatbot acts as an assistant in the lower-right side.