Contact center orchestration features on tap from Genesys

Contact center technology vendor Genesys plans to release new tools that better orchestrate messages across voice and online channels, including a new integration with Zoom Phone.

"Experience orchestration" will be the theme of Genesys' Xperience 2022 digital user conference on Wednesday. Expected to be released are new conversational AI features that generate and track customer service engagements and automate some aspects of service with AI-enabled knowledge base content through digital channels such as chatbots, email and social sites such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

The features are built from LogMeIn Bold360 technology that Genesys acquired last year, as well as the acquisitions of Pointillist and Exceed.ai.

Genesys also will bundle Zoom Phone unified communications as a service (UCaaS) with Genesys contact center systems. It also integrates with competing UCaaS providers such as 8x8 and RingCentral.

Genesys will offer Zoom Phone through its sales channel because customer demand has picked up for Genesys bundled with Zoom UCaaS, said Mike Szilagyi, senior vice president and COO of product management at Genesys.

The Genesys-Zoom bundle makes joint functions such as transparent presence -- to connect contact center agents with experts in the company who might be able to help solve customer problems -- more straightforward to integrate, Szilagyi said.

Early users of the bundle may be existing Zoom video conferencing customers. Companies that would utilize the Genesys-Zoom package will likely be large enough to support a contact center of 20 agents or more, Szilagyi said.