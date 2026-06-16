Salesforce plans to acquire Fin agentic customer service AI

Some tech acquisitions are purely for the talent. Some are for the customer list. Others are for technology. With a planned acquisition of Fin's customer service AI agents and underlying platform, Salesforce appears to have coveted all three to augment its flagship Agentforce AI offering.

The deal is expected to close sometime in Salesforce's fiscal 2027 fourth quarter, which runs from November 1, 2026, through January 31, 2027. The deal is worth approximately $3.6 billion, Salesforce said.

Fin specializes in autonomous AI agents that run on Apex, a proprietary AI model designed for customer service. Its Intercom platform can resolve customer service issues across a host of channels, including live chat, SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Discord, email and phone. It is generally perceived as a market leader among customer service users. Salesforce Service Cloud, where the Fin agents would be deployed if the merger goes through, accounts for the most revenue across all Salesforce clouds.

Salesforce has told customers repeatedly over the last two years that Agentforce makes it easy to deploy autonomous AI agents within its platform, said Rebecca Wettemann, founder of Valoir, an independent research firm. Users have found that setting up agentic AI in general -- regardless of vendor -- is not so easy. The Fin acquisition will likely help get customers up and running more quickly.

"Service Cloud probably has the most agents running out of any Salesforce cloud, but they still need to do more to drive user adoption," Wettemann said. "This is a great way to acquire a customer base, as well as acquire what are some pretty well-thought-out prebuilt agents that customers can use."

Fin, from its start in 2011 up until last month, was known as Intercom. The old name was "baggage," co-founder and CEO Eoghan McCabe said in a blog post announcing the new name. Its omnichannel platform retains the Intercom name.

Among Fin's claimed 30,000 customers are many tech companies that use Fin agents or the Intercom platform for their customer service operations. The short list includes Anthropic, Perplexity, Monday.com, Crypto.com, Autodesk, Toast and Amazon.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff (shown here at Dreamforce 2025) looks to make some hay for Service Cloud with a proposed Fin acquisition.