Salesforce productizes its own customer service AI agent for users

Evolving its customer service AI offering, Salesforce plans to release Agentforce Help Agent next month.

Help Agent commingles training on a user's own Agentforce Service (formerly Service Cloud) data with learnings from Salesforce's customer service agent that powers Help.Salesforce.com. It has conducted more than 4.5 million conversations since its launch in October 2024; Salesforce claims its AI agent autonomously solves roughly two-thirds of customer issues at its help site.

The agent comes with prepackaged actions and case management. It enables agent communications across numerous channels, all accessible from a single dashboard, including voice, web and text messaging. Another channel is an updated Agentforce Customer Service portal that personalizes experiences to customers' questions.

Agentforce Help Agent also includes a testing tool that previews how the agent will answer queries.

As Salesforce built out Agentforce during the last two years, the company gathered intelligence on what makes a more straightforward agent deployment through its own rollouts and those at customer sites. The upshot? Rather than prescriptively telling customers how to launch agents, Salesforce needed to simplify implementations by giving them prepackaged, ready-to-use agents, said Rebecca Wettemann, founder of Valoir, an independent research firm.

"This is about enabling customers to get up and running more quickly," Wettemann said. "Salesforce has done the heavy lifting for [users] on things like when to use declarative workflow versus LLM calls."

The Help Agent comes with plain-language configuration tools to set up customer service AI.

While Agentforce Service customers are interested in Agentforce, they are still in the exploratory stages. One of them, PenFed Credit Union, has focused on automating specific workflows to enable agents to retrieve customer data faster than humans can look it up -- also streamlining documentation processes for loan applicants and officers.

At this point, PenFed's agents are mostly being tested and used by employees, and they're focused on aggregating information more than taking action autonomously, said Nicole LaCamp, senior vice president of platform strategy and engineering at the credit union.

The ultimate goal is to incorporate agents in its next generation of “cognitive banking," a broader banking trend in which apps dashboard personalizes financial data for the customer and makes recommendations on possible next actions.

LaCamp believes that LLMs will eventually help customers consolidate the data across disparate systems and uncover trends such as duplicate transactions or subscriptions and other helpful personal-finance analysis that they can only do manually now.

"In terms of being able to take a lot of unstructured data, look at it differently, and provide more proactive information -- that's where I think generative AI sits in that cognitive banking journey," LaCamp said.