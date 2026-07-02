Customer service AI pricing just turned into the biggest shell game

Customer service is ground zero for agentic AI. This business unit has the most need for automation and operates on long-accepted performance metrics such as customer satisfaction and time to resolution -- everything an agent does can be put to the test through rigorous measurement. There is no rationalization or magical thinking for human -- or AI -- service agents.

So why can't technology vendors get on the same page in regard to pricing?

For tech buyers and their CIOs, slogging through requests for proposals must feel like playing a shell game. Or, for those who have ever been to New York City, Three-card Monte -- the classic street swindle designed to separate tourists from their money.

That's because of "outcomes-based AI pricing," a catchphrase in vogue for customer service tech, loosely explained as "we don't get paid until our AI resolves a customer call autonomously." The grift happens in the fine print, as it's difficult to compare apples to apples when everyone has a different definition -- and price -- for case resolution.

Taken individually, they sound logical. But try to calculate, compare and contrast the monthly costs for some market leaders:

HubSpot's outcomes-based pricing kicks in if a customer doesn't escalate a case to a human in 72 hours.

Zendesk has a complex rubric with different kinds of agents, and it includes an outcomes component metered after a "72-hour quiet period."

Salesforce still works mostly on consumption pricing, but is toying with something called "Agentic Work Units," which may or may not be a red herring -- and also plans to introduce outcomes-based pricing for Agentforce Help Agent that involves several different metering criteria this month.

ServiceNow also has a complicated formula of AI usage tiers in a hybrid mix of consumption and outcomes-based pricing.

Pegasystems meters after a case is closed and has introduced flat-rate pricing that removes token pricing from the equation.

These are just a few. There are other variations on this theme out there in the customer service tech and contact center as a service marketplace.

Pega's economic argument The Pegasystems model is interesting because it also remakes agent architecture processes designed to minimize large language model calls during the design phase, writes Keith Kirkpatrick, vice president and research director for the Futurum Group. "There is increasing concern in the marketplace about the amount of money that's being spent on AI and the actual value that it's returning," said Don Schuerman, CTO and vice president of marketing and technology at Pegasystems. "People are realizing that if you're not careful, you can send agents off to burn a lot of tokens without them making a meaningful difference in the efficiency of your business or in the experiences that you return to your customers." Constellation Research analyst Liz Miller said the current fog of tech jargon around outcomes-based pricing has obfuscated that point. Pegasystems has figured out a key to sustainable AI economics, she said: repeating processes that should be repeatable with business rules after AI figures it out the first time. One doesn't need to invoke Anthropic or OpenAI models anew for every single case. "Once you have that the first time, you can then run through good, old-fashioned 'what we used to call AI five years ago' -- deterministic, runtime models that are still AI-driven processes," Miller said. "It's just not going through that whole costly agentic token cycle."

Defining the 'AI outcome' On the surface, these ideas appear to put the customer at the center of the pricing equation -- and vendors seem to tie their AI pricing to the customer's business goals. But the fact is, vendors still control the definition of that subjective word, outcome. "Until we get better at monitoring -- on an ongoing basis -- whether AI is executing effectively, outcome-based models are going to be problematic," said Rebecca Wettemann, founder of independent research firm Valoir. "They have always been problematic in software. They're even more problematic when I don't actually have the ability for a human or AI to evaluate at scale." The vendors will tell you that they listen to their customers on their various boards, panels and surveys. They do -- and will continue to do so. But the hard economics of generative AI only give them so much wiggle room: No one, ever, shed a tear for a SaaS vendor, but the reality is that they have back-end costs from AI companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, DeepSeek, Google, xAI and Meta. Someone's got to pay them. That's the bad news. Is there any good news?