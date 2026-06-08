Pegasystems refines Blueprint agent builder, expands marketing tools

Pegasystems continues to build its product line with an eye toward ushering its risk-averse, compliance-heavy customers in verticals such as banking and insurance into the agentic AI era.

The company previewed many new tools slated for release in the third quarter of this year as part of its Pega Infinity '26 update. Its Blueprint agent builder enables line-of-business users to design their own agents with a combination of deterministic business rules and probabilistic generative AI.

Blueprint-designed agents will also be able to invoke MCP servers while still working within data governance rules. For users supporting agents built in other environments, MCP support will also open up data on the Pega platform to third-party agents from Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, AWS and others while retaining governance policies.

This is part of what Pegasystems calls the "de-risking" of putting AI agents into production.

The Blueprint agent builder can assemble more critical elements of the supply chain for agents than AI alone can, said Predrag Jakovljevic, principal analyst at Technology Evaluation Centers. Blueprint steers the design of AI agents without an over-reliance on prompts, which can be ambiguous for agents. In effect, it adds structure to probabilistic workflows.

"Without a supply chain foundation, AI fails," Jakovljevic said. "You must have not only correct data, but also the semantic knowledge graph, ontology and decisioning layer so that AI agents can work properly. And those things come from underlying SaaS and on-premises solutions."

Moreover, Pegasystems plans to introduce Customer Engagement Studio, a marketing-centric front-end to its Customer Decision Hub. It promises to deploy agentic-powered marketing campaigns in minutes.

Finally, Pegasystems will also change its AI pricing model from token-based to outcomes-based. Each "case," in the company's parlance -- a completed task from start to finish -- will incur charges. This is in line with several other customer experience vendors' current or future plans, including HubSpot, Zendesk and Salesforce.

The Pega Blueprint AI agent builder mixes deterministic workflows with plain-language app generation.