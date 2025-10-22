For Salesforce, is Ohana over?

This month, everyone's piling on mercurial Salesforce cofounder and CEO Marc Benioff, including some longtime allies.

It seems that the only ones who haven't spoken up are his Agentforce AI agents that are replacing humans by the thousands at Salesforce.

It all started with an interview with The New York Times before last week's Dreamforce user conference, in which Benioff endorsed the idea of a National Guard deployment to San Francisco. He also offered, surprisingly -- for him, at least -- effusive praise for President Donald Trump.

Then dominoes began to fall in Salesforce-land. An event planned for Benioff with San Francisco mayor Daniel Lurie was canceled, purportedly because of weather. Comedians Kumail Nanjiani and Ilana Glazer canceled Dreamforce performances.

Billionaire Ron Conway, the legendary venture capitalist dubbed "The Godfather of Silicon Valley," resigned from the Salesforce Foundation board.

"I am shocked and disappointed by your comments calling for an unwanted invasion of San Francisco by federal troops, and by your willful ignorance and detachment from the impacts of the ICE [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] immigration raids of families with no criminal record," Conway wrote in his resignation letter.

As if that weren't enough, Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple cofounder Steve Jobs, penned a scorching opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal that eviscerated Benioff.

One of the few people who supported Benioff was Tesla CEO and X chair Elon Musk, who termed San Francisco a "drug zombie apocalypse."

Bloom off the Ohana hibiscus The big question is not, "Was Benioff that shortsighted to go over the mayor's head and call for National Guard troops to roll into San Francisco?" Forget that part for a moment. The question is about Salesforce itself: Is Ohana -- a family-like bond between the company, its employees, customers, admins, developers and partners that has been foundational to the company's marketing for a quarter century -- over? Was it ever really there in the first place? After a week of being blasted in the press, Benioff eventually retracted his comments on X, saying that he didn't believe the National Guard was needed in San Francisco after all. He claimed his original comments "came from an abundance of caution" that Dreamforce be kept safe. Benioff apologized on X. By then, it was too little, too late. Something about the city's "giant of generosity" had changed. Even everyday San Franciscans I talked to on the way to and from Dreamforce last week expressed their disappointment. One guy at a Muni stop unloaded on me after I introduced myself as a tech journalist. He said that he had appreciated Benioff's support for the city over the years, but he felt let down by the whole National Guard affair. Through it all, Benioff didn't explain the hard right turn that made him an "avid supporter" of President Trump, as he put it in the Times piece. This comes after he had served as a national co-chair for Barack Obama's re-election campaign, hosted a Hillary Clinton election fundraiser at his San Francisco mansion, promised to relocate Texas employees concerned about their reproductive rights after the state enacted a stringent law, and supported causes to benefit the homeless. Benioff now says he was never a progressive, despite appearances. In fact, Benioff said he was a Republican who became an independent.