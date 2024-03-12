Salesforce TDX reveals how consumer and enterprise AI differ

Among the generative AI hubbub of the past year and a half, the differences between generative AI for consumers and enterprises has been a ghost at the feast.

But it can't be repressed forever.

GenAI's value is likely to lie in helping knowledge workers -- from accountants and lawyers to software developers and enterprise architects -- get rid of tedious tasks and work more creatively. It can also help business users answer complicated questions at a level above an individual's knowledge.

All that means applying human intelligence, or placing humans at the helm, which was an evident concept at Salesforce's TrailblazerDX (TDX) developer conference. It was held in San Francisco, a city where self-driving cars are a reality, having been theorized about and prototyped over many years -- just as AI has been philosophized about since Alan Turing.

Salesforce's plans for GenAI endeavors In a press statement, Salesforce said AI assistants increase the potential for what businesses can do. "AI assistants can already answer questions, generate content, and dynamically automate actions. And someday, these assistants will become digital sales and service agents, anticipating our needs and operating on our behalf," the statement said. However, the supplier also said new AI advancements create ethical concerns. "It's one thing if an AI assistant offers a bad product recommendation, but if it takes misguided actions on real-world concerns like personal finances or medical information -- the stakes suddenly become much higher," the statement said. Salesforce maintains that the new generation of GenAI means it is not realistic to engage in every AI interaction or review every AI-generated output. So, the vendor plans to design more controls so humans are at the helm of AI outcomes and they can focus on tasks that most need their attention. "In other words, humans aren't always rowing the boat -- but we're very much steering the ship," Salesforce's statement said. The supplier adduced three ways in which it plans to keep humans at the helm of Salesforce AI: Prompt Builder, Einstein Trust Layer -- which offers an audit trail that enables users to see where their AI assistants have either gone wrong or right -- and Data Cloud. Overall, the march toward more autonomous AI is clear beneath the metaphor of the human at the helm. "I can't imagine a single technology when we just say, 'Let it go,' without having some sort of control panel, some sort of oversight, some sort of accuracy around it," said Paula Goldman, chief ethical and humane use officer at Salesforce, in a pre-conference panel for media.

Enterprise GenAI is a different beast than chatbot GenAI TDX also emphasized that enterprise use cases for GenAI are distinct from consumer use of tools such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, formerly Bard. "The consumer space and enterprise space are very different. In the consumer space, we need to think about an assistant or an entity that does everything. The scenario is very different in the enterprise, where we talk about specific use cases, in a specific domain with specific customers," said Silvio Savarese, executive vice president and chief scientist at Salesforce, in a pre-conference panel. From a product point of view, the supplier trumpeted Einstein 1 Studio, a clutch of no-code tools that let administrators and developers build GenAI tools for workflows across the platform. In another panel for press at the conference, Clara Shih, CEO of Salesforce AI, said ChatGPT and similar tools can't answer business-specific questions due to a lack of data and metadata. She added that other copilot tools, such as Microsoft's, do not have the CRM focus that Salesforce's has, as they are more targeted to consumers. "What we're doing is very different. We don't have an office productivity copilot. Our copilot is laser focused on CRM. If you go and ask any of these other copilots, … 'What's my sales forecast for the quarter?' they won't understand the question because they do not have the data, or the metadata or the business logic," Shih said. In a press statement, she claimed Einstein 1 Studio would simplify how admins and developers can build and customize Einstein Copilot, as well as embed and customize AI apps in their Salesforce workflows.