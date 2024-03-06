Salesforce users empowered to build no-code Einstein Copilots

Let them make bots. That's the message Salesforce sent users today with the release of Einstein 1 Studio, a trio of no-code tools that enable admins and developers to build their own generative AI tools for workflows across the platform.

Included in the initial release are Copilot Builder, which creates GenAI actions that perform tasks; Prompt Builder to insert custom prompts into workflows; and Model Builder, which is the on-ramp for custom data models. The Einstein 1 platform -- not to be confused with last year's AI Cloud, which combines several first-generation Einstein GPT features -- is tightly integrated with Data Cloud and features tools to integrate users' data with generative AI.

Interestingly, while Einstein 1 Studio is generally available, Einstein Copilot is still in beta, the company confirmed. Customers can access Einstein 1 Studio by purchasing Einstein 1 editions or by adding it on to Enterprise or Unlimited editions.

Salesforce's approach to Einstein 1 Studio will be familiar to users, said Rebecca Wettemann, founder of Valoir, an IT research firm. It provides a mix of low-code and no-code tools, much like the platform's predictive analytics AI tools, as well as a more complex set of tools for developers. Some Salesforce users, such as customer service teams, might be ahead of others when it comes to early adoption use cases.

"I think customer service is the obvious one because they already have the data," Wettemann said. "They already have the data in a standard format, whereas a lot of sales folks are looking at it and saying, 'Whoa, I've got to do a lot about my data hygiene in a Salesforce automation solution before I unleash [Einstein Copilots].'"

While Salesforce claims it builds its AI on trust, workers don't trust AI in general yet, according to Valoir's "Language Matters: AI User Perceptions" report released last month. While 84% of workers have experimented with generative AI and 41% indicated they think it could help with search, many respondents question the tools' value versus risk.

Seventeen percent of respondents said they don't believe AI can help them at work at all. Moreover, 50% of respondents said they don't like the word copilot, preferring virtual assistant instead. Only 15% said they think AI will help them jump-start a writing task.