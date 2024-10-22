10 multitouch attribution software and tools

As organizations strive to make the most of their marketing budgets, multitouch attribution tools can help them identify which ads and channels offer the greatest ROI.

Marketers can collect customer data from multiple touchpoints, including offline interactions, to effectively allocate their budgets. MTA tools can help. They track and assign credit to all touchpoints, including email, paid search and in-store interactions. These tools help marketers evaluate how different channels influence purchasing behaviors.

MTA tools can use several different attribution models:

U-shaped. Distributes all credit for sales between the first and last touchpoint.

Distributes all credit for sales between the first and last touchpoint. Time decay. Gives more credit to touchpoints that occur closer to the time of sale.

Gives more credit to touchpoints that occur closer to the time of sale. Data-driven. Uses complex machine learning (ML) algorithms to assign credit based on customer behavior.

Marketing professionals that want to improve their omnichannel attribution strategies should know which MTA tools can benefit them. The following unranked, alphabetical list of platforms was created based on reports from leading analyst firms, such as Gartner and Forrester Research, and user reviews on G2 and Capterra plus additional research by TechTarget editors.

1. ActiveCampaign Known primarily as an email and marketing automation platform, ActiveCampaign offers MTA capabilities as part of its omnichannel reporting. Some of its main features include advanced tracking, ROI analysis, A/B testing, dynamic content, predictive content and ML algorithms. Users can integrate ActiveCampaign with Shopify, Salesforce, Facebook and ClickFunnels. Additionally, the tool includes a simple UI; easy access to tags; and automation actions, such as split testing. Pricing starts at $15 per month for the Starter tier, $45 for Plus, $79 for Pro and $145 for Enterprise. However, only Pro and Enterprise offer attribution and conversion tracking.

2. Adobe Analytics As part of the web-based Adobe Experience Cloud, Adobe Analytics collects data from multiple digital touchpoints and offers reporting and attribution features. Its attribution features include rule-based models, such as linear and first-touch, and more advanced algorithmic and customized models. It also includes ML, AI and predictive analytics to help users improve the buyer journey. The tool uses Adobe's Data Warehouse feature, which lets users store and reprocess data, create reports, and analyze raw data. Customer Journey Analytics, an add-on, lets users analyze and assign credit to offline touchpoints, such as in-store purchases, in addition to digital channels. Adobe Analytics integrates with Adobe Experience Manager sites and includes SDKs for link tracking, such as event grouping and filter click properties. Adobe Analytics is licensed in three tiers: Select, Prime and Ultimate. Pricing is available upon request.

3. Attribution Attribution is a standalone attribution tool that measures marketing performance across channels and integrates with ad platforms. It offers user-level attribution to track individual customers and account-based attribution to help B2B marketers track companies, or accounts. Some of the tool's notable features include the ability to identify overlapping campaigns, track user history across devices and record all touchpoints customers interact with before conversion. Attribution integrates with LinkedIn, BigCommerce, HubSpot, Google Ads and other applications, including CRM platforms. Additionally, users can integrate the tool with CallRail to track inbound and outbound phone traffic. Pricing is available upon request.

4. Branch Branch is an MTA tool that links cross-channel and mobile marketing touchpoints to gather insights on conversions. Its main features include custom event tracking, real-time insights, retargeting attribution and mobile app attribution, which can track users who find apps through organic search results. Users can set specific periods of time, known as attribution windows, to determine how long after interactions the tool will credit those interactions with conversions. The tool also lets users analyze campaign performance and view the data on dashboards. Users can segment this data by criteria, including device, platform and channel. Additionally, users can view revenue in their local currency. Pricing for the enterprise tiers, Performance Pro and Engagement Pro, is available upon request. Branch also offers a 30-day free trial for its self-service tier.

5. Dreamdata Designed primarily for B2B organizations, Dreamdata is a data platform that lets users measure and analyze how organic social posts and ads contribute to revenue. The tool's notable features include journey reporting and ML algorithm-based attribution that analyzes customer journey touchpoints; multiple types of attribution modeling, such as offline and cross-device attribution; and customer journey reporting. Users can integrate Dreamdata with many tools, such as LinkedIn Ads, Drift, Marketo, Pardot and Salesforce. Other features include page tracking, form tracking, intent tracking and fallback cookieless account tracking. Dreamdata offers several pricing tiers: Free, Team, Business and Enterprise. The Team plan starts at $999 per month and includes a free trial. The Business plan starts at $2,400. Pricing for the Enterprise plan is available upon request.

6. Google Attribution 360 Woven into Google Analytics 360, Google Attribution 360 offers insight into the effectiveness of Google Ads. Its main features include three attribution models: data driven; paid and organic last click; and Google paid channels last click, which assigns all credit to the last Google Ads channel in the journey. The tool also offers attribution path reporting and key event lookback windows, such as 30-day conversion windows. With this tool, users can compare different attribution models to get more insight on which touchpoints most effectively convert visitors, and they can exclude direct site visits from attribution models. The tool also integrates with CRM platforms like Salesforce. Pricing for the enterprise plan, as part of the Google Marketing Platform, is available upon request. The vendor also offers a free version.

7. HubSpot Attribution HubSpot Attribution is part of HubSpot Marketing Hub's advanced reporting features. Its MTA capabilities let users analyze conversion rates and the time customers spend between touchpoints. It also tracks interactions across touchpoints and offers customizable dashboards to combine customer journey analytics with attribution data. The tool integrates with HubSpot CRM and other tools like LinkedIn Sales Navigator, Salesforce and Google Ads. MTA is only available in Marketing Hub Enterprise, for which pricing starts at $3,600 per month and includes five seats.

8. Ruler Analytics Ruler Analytics is a standalone MTA tool that tracks how customers respond to different channels. It integrates with users' websites, CRM platforms and marketing applications to offer a fuller picture of the customer journey. The tool lets users track calls, forms and live chats as well as lets them sort leads by pipeline stage. Users can also switch between different attribution models. Integrations include Google Ads, Facebook, Salesforce and Microsoft Power BI. Pricing for the tool is in British pounds. The Small Business tier is about $234 per month, Medium Business is about $763 and Large Business is roughly $1,305 per month. Pricing for the Advanced plan is available upon request.

9. Triple Whale Triple Whale integrates data from multiple sources, including first-party, zero-party and marketing platform data. It offers attribution reports, such as total impact, linear, first and last click, and triple attribution. Some of its notable features include analytics, such as campaign tracking and customer demographics; support for algorithmic attribution; reporting dashboards; and data visualizations. The tool includes a template library and integration support for Shopify, BigCommerce, Google Ads and Yotpo. It also offers a modern UI and an AI assistant named Moby that includes a prompt library. Pricing for the Pro plan is $649 per month. The Premium plan is $799, and Premium+ is $1,449.