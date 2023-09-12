How different industries apply generative AI

BOSTON -- Nearly a year after generative AI exploded into the mainstream with the release of tools such as ChatGPT and Dall-E 2, application of the technology has yet to become widespread.

While vendors such as Microsoft, Google, OpenAI and Meta have released a slew of large language models -- from GPT-4 to LLaMa 2 to Bard -- the proliferations of generative AI tools does not translate to all organizations having the ability to use them.

And though certain industries, such as healthcare, have found ways to use the technology despite some of the data risks and security associated with it, others are still grappling with ways to use it.

Ensemble Health Partners Ensemble Health Partners is an example of a company already using the technology, according to Pieter Schouten, chief innovation officer. The revenue cycle management software vendor, which serves hospitals, health systems and physician practices, started a separate group within the organization to experiment with new ideas to figure out ways they can apply generative AI. "Our goal is to mine all our data extensively and use AI and genAI and automation to make a difference for our clients," Schouten said during a presentation on Tuesday at the Generative AI World conference here. With that goal in mind, Ensemble Health began applying generative AI. One way is with DRG (diagnosis-related group) validation, which involves confirming both principal and secondary medical diagnoses to ensure they were billed correctly. "These are systems that basically help us make decisions," Schouten said.

Marketing and Nicest.ai Among other industries in which generative AI is being applied is marketing. Nicest.ai, a generative AI marketing firm with its own proprietary LLM, is using the technology to help companies in different fields target their leads better. Nicest.ai technology interfaces with OpenAI's GPT, among other programs on the internet, and creates a personalized program that boosts productivity for its clients. The program connects to various programs online to gather information about public companies. It then uses that information to create a personalized lead generation module for the company and plugs it into the parameters that the company gives Nicest.ai, to improve its business. "It's a major supplement and complement because what it's doing is it's taking the drone work, the drab work from people's positions and doing it for them,” Beck said in an interview. “It's allowing them to do more interesting work; it's freeing up their time to do more important work."