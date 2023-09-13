The fear surrounding generative AI

BOSTON -- Generative AI may be the buzzword of 2023, but the excitement about the technology may also have some feeling fear that their jobs are in jeopardy.

Tools such as ChatGPT, Copilot, and Dalle-E 2 can write code, take exams, write essays and create dramatic images. Their existence seems to some like a science fiction movie portraying a future that is doomed for employees in some industries, especially creatives.

AI anxiety This form of dread is problematic for some enterprises that find it challenging to convince their employees to use generative AI tools and large language models. Some AI users raised this question on Wednesday at the Generative AI World conference here. During a presentation about a new generative AI tool called Writable -- based on OpenAI's GPT-3.5 generative AI system -- that helps teachers grade essays, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt executive Steven Chambers said that while the tool helps teachers save time, there's still a lot of anxiety about it. Some teachers may worry that it may reduce the need for their input and some parts of their jobs. "There's a very specific AI anxiety," Chambers, strategic advisor to the publishing company's CEO, Jack Johnson, said. "It's a real state of confusion. We have encountered a lot of fear." The fear teachers encounter is akin to the anxiety some in customer service and marketing may also experience because they may feel the technology could push them out of their jobs. "People are a little paralyzed in terms of how to educate themselves around it," Katrina Klier, senior strategy manager at Sage Strategy Group, a business consultancy, said in an interview. Stories in the media about workforce disruptions due to generative AI also contribute to employees' wariness about the technology, she added.