Reduce project expenses with AI cost optimization strategies

As AI tools play increasingly important roles in modern businesses, they're also poised to account for a growing share of budgets. Now is the time for organizations to limit unnecessary AI spending to prevent costs from spinning out of control.

Due to factors like extensive infrastructure requirements and the cost of engineering talent, AI projects can quickly become costly. But practices such as using open source tools and automating workflows can help organizations control expenses without sacrificing performance. And for generative AI initiatives, additional strategies -- such as fine-tuning and using infrastructure as a service (IaaS) platforms -- can further reduce costs and improve ROI.

What are the main cost drivers in AI projects? In a typical AI project, several factors can lead to high costs: Data acquisition and management. Training AI models requires vast quantities of high-quality data tailored to specific needs or use cases. Collecting and cleaning that data for model training can be a costly endeavor.

Training AI models requires vast quantities of high-quality data tailored to specific needs or use cases. Collecting and cleaning that data for model training can be a costly endeavor. Model training infrastructure. To train models efficiently, organizations typically turn to specialized AI infrastructure, such as servers equipped with GPUs and NPUs. This infrastructure can be expensive: A high-end GPU alone can cost around $25,000. Servers, storage and additional infrastructure can drive AI project costs even higher. Inference infrastructure. After training a model, the business must also pay for the infrastructure used to host it for inference, when the model makes predictions or decisions on new data in production. Inference infrastructure is usually less expensive than training infrastructure, as it requires less specialized hardware, but it can still demand considerable CPU and memory resources.

After training a model, the business must also pay for the infrastructure used to host it for inference, when the model makes predictions or decisions on new data in production. Inference infrastructure is usually less expensive than training infrastructure, as it requires less specialized hardware, but it can still demand considerable CPU and memory resources. AI talent and expertise. Developing, training and managing AI models requires specialized -- and in-demand -- skills, which translates to high salaries for employees capable of supporting AI projects. That's exacerbated by the short supply of data scientists with AI skills, which gives workers leverage to negotiate high compensation even in a sluggish job market. Not every project will incur all these expenses. For example, businesses with healthy data management practices already in place might not face high data acquisition costs if the data they need for training is already on hand.

Best practices for AI cost optimization The best approach to reducing AI project costs depends on the specific cost drivers and available resources. But in general, the following strategies can optimize costs without compromising the value that AI brings to the business. 1. Take advantage of open source There is a burgeoning ecosystem of free and open source AI resources: open source models, data quality and management tools, open data sets that can be used for training purposes, and more. When appropriate, using open source AI tools or models is likely to lead to lower overall costs. For example, tailoring an open source model for a specific project won't require as many data scientists and developers compared with building and training a model from scratch. 2. Consider outsourcing AI development In some cases, working with an external vendor to develop and deploy AI models can reduce costs, especially when hiring in-house AI engineers and data scientists would be expensive. Companies that specialize in AI development on an outsourced basis might be able to complete projects at a lower total cost than an internal team could achieve. 3. Automate AI Automating important workflows in AI projects leads to more efficient use of AI teams' time. In addition, automation reduces the risk of oversights and errors that could lead to wasted time and resources. Approaches such as AutoMLOps, which automates machine learning operations workflows, can help reduce the overall cost of AI. 4. Decrease data volume In general, processing larger volumes of data -- whether during training or inference -- leads to higher costs. Because more data translates to higher load on infrastructure, removing irrelevant data can help to optimize AI from a cost perspective. Decreasing data volume can be as simple as stripping model input of unnecessary words so that the model has less information to process. It can also involve extricating redundant or irrelevant data from training data sets -- a process that, although more complex, will both save money and improve data quality. But be sure that decreased data volume doesn't come at the expense of accuracy or completeness.