How are recruitment and talent acquisition different?

With the job market still showing the lingering effects of COVID-19, unemployment is near historic lows and workers are hard to find. Taking a reactive approach to talent acquisition in such a challenging climate can be risky.

Now more than ever, business and HR leaders need to be strategic and understand what sets up their talent acquisition strategy for success. Understanding the difference between recruiting and talent management and what goes into each one is essential.

The terms recruitment and talent acquisition are sometimes used synonymously, and both are part of talent management, a much broader discipline. Here's how to understand their differences and know when and how to apply each.

What is talent acquisition? Talent acquisition is a strategic process for identifying an organization's future staffing needs, especially executives, leaders and other highly skilled people, and applying the most effective tactics for finding, attracting, hiring and developing qualified candidates. Talent acquisition also involves analyzing the components of the hiring process and recommending changes to better align them with the organization's business goals.

Recruitment vs. talent acquisition In essence, talent acquisition focuses on a strategic approach to developing a talent pipeline, which sometimes means developing and training current employees so they can take on different roles. Recruitment, a subset of talent acquisition, focuses on filling an open position with the best possible candidate that is currently available. Here's a deeper dive into their differences. Talent acquisition: uses long-term strategies to find and develop candidate pipelines to manage future staffing needs;

is strategic and proactive;

is a continuous, ongoing process;

uses long-term strategies, such as employer branding and internal mobility, and technologies to support other strategies, such as candidate relationship management, data analytics, workforce segmentation and learning management systems; and

can be used for any industry or role, but is particularly needed for hard-to-fill jobs in industries with talent shortages, such as medicine, manufacturing and IT. Recruitment: seeks to attract, source and select candidates to fill specific vacancies in the short term;

is reactive;

is linear, with a specific endpoint;

may rely solely on strategies to reach specific candidates, including job ads and technology to support sourcing such as ATSes; and

can be used for any industry or role. Talent acquisition and recruitment mostly differ in the time frames in which they source talent.

Is talent acquisition more valuable than recruitment? Recruitment and talent acquisition are both important. Recruitment plays an important role in filling job openings and is the biggest subset of talent acquisition. However, because talent acquisition is more strategic, in the long term, its role is arguably more critical in facing the hardest challenges of the ever-changing job market, as well as in tackling more strategic priorities such as expanding into new lines of business, reducing costly turnover, bridging skills gaps and preparing the organization's workforce to meet future challenges.

When do you need to recruit? Organizations need to recruit when a position opens or is expected to open, whether because a new role was created or because an employee left the job. Tips for successful recruiting include the following: Craft the right job description.

Source the appropriate candidate pool, both internally and externally, in ways that attract diverse candidates.

Use the right technology such as an effective ATS.

Refine recruitment marketing

Provide a great candidate experience, including tailoring processes to candidates, such as using text-enabled interview scheduling.

Use the organization's business goals to guide candidate selection and hiring and measure success.

When do you need talent acquisition? Organizations need talent acquisition if they are in industries that have complex, new or hard-to-fill roles for which talent is in scarce supply. However, leaders in all kinds of organizations should consider taking a strategic and proactive approach to developing a talent pipeline.