What is a solution provider? A solution provider is a vendor, service provider or value-added reseller (VAR) that comprehensively handles the project needs of their client from concept to installation through support. The typical workflow for a solution provider typically involves: studying the client's current infrastructure;

evaluating the client's needs;

specifying the manufacturers' hardware and software mix required to meet project goals; and

installing the hardware and software at the client's site(s). In many cases, the "solution" also includes ongoing service and support from the VAR.

Solution provider vs. turnkey provider A solution provider shouldn't be confused with a turnkey solution provider that offers minimal consultation and a one-size-fits-all product package requiring minimal configuration, rather than customizing a solution for each client. An information technology (IT) solution provider can provide a range of products to support businesses from an IT and a non-IT perspective: the software development lifecycle (SDLC)

project management

customer relationship management (CRM)

resource management

IT service management (ITSM)

enterprise service management (ESM) Solution providers handle all aspects of the customer journey for their clients -- from concept to installation to support.