solution provider
What is a solution provider?
A solution provider is a vendor, service provider or value-added reseller (VAR) that comprehensively handles the project needs of their client from concept to installation through support.
The typical workflow for a solution provider typically involves:
- studying the client's current infrastructure;
- evaluating the client's needs;
- specifying the manufacturers' hardware and software mix required to meet project goals; and
- installing the hardware and software at the client's site(s).
In many cases, the "solution" also includes ongoing service and support from the VAR.
Solution provider vs. turnkey provider
A solution provider shouldn't be confused with a turnkey solution provider that offers minimal consultation and a one-size-fits-all product package requiring minimal configuration, rather than customizing a solution for each client.
An information technology (IT) solution provider can provide a range of products to support businesses from an IT and a non-IT perspective:
- the software development lifecycle (SDLC)
- project management
- customer relationship management (CRM)
- resource management
- IT service management (ITSM)
- enterprise service management (ESM)
The benefits of an IT solution provider
There are numerous benefits for an organization looking for the right software solutions to support their strategic business goals, including:
- operational efficiencies
- data-driven decision-making
- streamlined reporting and compliance
- easily accessible performance metrics
- clear visibility of financial status and ROI
Cloud solution providers
In recent years, cloud solution providers (CSPs) have come to the forefront, offering "done-for-you" technology solutions on a cloud network that can be accessed through an internet connection.
Outsourcing the burden of purchasing and maintaining the infrastructure required to operate the solution provider program can be extremely cost-effective for an organization that isn't legally required to maintain private services, for example, those in the financial services industry.
Instead, they can rent out the CSP's infrastructure based on their business needs. This is often seen in software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) offerings.
Examples of CSPs include
