Logically MSP acquisition grows geographic reach, MSFT skills

Logically, an MSP with headquarters in Portland, Maine, continued to expand its national footprint with the acquisition of Cornerstone IT, its eleventh deal since 2019 and its second purchase in Ohio.

The purchase of Cornerstone IT, announced Wednesday, provides an office location in the Cleveland suburb of Mentor, Ohio, and access to additional Microsoft skills. Cornerstone IT is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, as is Logically. The acquired firm also contributes a focus on vertical markets including manufacturing, construction/development, insurance and professional services.

At Logically, MSP acquisitions -- combined with organic growth -- have helped the company surpass the $100 million revenue mark. Logically launched in 2019, following the merger of Winxnet and K&R Network Solutions.

Regional, national presence With the Cornerstone IT acquisition, Logically bolsters its regional presence in the Midwest. In March 2021, Logically purchased Cerdant, a managed security services provider based in Dublin, Ohio. But while Cornerstone IT offers another regional outpost, the company also has some large customers with facilities across the U.S., said Michelle Accardi, CEO of Logically. Michelle Accardi Michelle Accardi In the Microsoft technology stack, meanwhile, Cornerstone IT provides skills in cloud transformation and Azure, Accardi added. Cornerstone IT also offers services around Microsoft's Office 365, Teams and Power BI products. Logically supports Azure and Office 365, among other cloud technologies. Another area of commonality is cybersecurity. Logically's security offerings include a security operations center, endpoint security and vulnerability assessment services. Cornerstone IT provides risk management services, including threat detection, security assessment and penetration testing. "Given our cybersecurity footprint and some of their [Cornerstone IT's] physical security customers, we believe that there's additional partnership capabilities within that as well," Accardi said.