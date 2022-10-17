EY consulting bets on Nexus platform for rapid transformation

EY's newly launched cloud-based business transformation offering aims to help customers quickly roll out new products and brands. But the platform, called Nexus, also has implications for the company's own reinvention, which could see EY consulting become a separate operation.

EY Nexus, which the London-based professional services firm unveiled Oct. 12, uses Microsoft Azure as its primary development platform, offers pre-built technology components and taps a partner ecosystem attuned to vertical markets. The objective is to get customers from concept to a minimum viable product within half a year.

"We never want to be more than six months from the first release," said David Connolly, EY global insurance technology leader.

Speed is particularly important in markets experiencing digital disruption, such as financial services. Connolly pointed to the example of embedded insurance, in which insurtech companies provide products that nontraditional insurers can include within their sales transactions. Examples include an automotive company offering property and casualty insurance products to car buyers or a real estate business providing commercial property insurance.

About a third of all insurance transactions will happen on an embedded basis within 10 years, Connolly noted. He said EY Nexus will help embedded insurance firms get to market and also work with traditional insurance companies to create embedded insurance platforms.

EY's transformation offers a curated partner ecosystem to assist clients who "can't get there on their current technology stack," Connolly said. In the case of insurance, EY vetted more than 1,200 insurance technology providers and selected 129 for transformation projects, he added. The scope of EY Nexus, however, includes other verticals such as automotive and healthcare.

Cloud consultancies are moving toward vertical, productized offerings.

Positioning for a potential split EY Nexus' arrival closely follows the parent organization's decision to vote on a potential split. The company in September said partners would vote on whether to "separate into two distinct, multidisciplinary organizations." The vote is expected to conclude in early 2023. Published reports suggest that split would involve the creation of consulting and audit organizations, with the advisory services side being sold or becoming a public company. EY Nexus, as a productized offering, departs from a professional services firm's historical approach of selling services on a billable-hours basis. The EY Nexus model offers to operate, as well as orchestrate, the elements of a modernized tech stack. The upshot is recurring revenue. In the event of a split and subsequent IPO, the ability to weave together such offerings will provide for a much higher multiple than a conventional services firm, Connolly said. EY's exploration of a split harks back to the 2000 breakup of accounting firm Arthur Andersen and its consulting unit, Andersen Consulting. The following year, Andersen Consulting went public as Accenture.