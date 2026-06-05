Is average handle time obsolete?

Average handle time is not obsolete and probably won't become obsolete, but it must be used properly to achieve appropriate outcomes.

Historically, average handle time, or AHT, has been one of the most controversial metrics when measuring contact center agent productivity because it creates behaviors that are not aligned with customer needs.

The problem with average handle time is it could force agents to complete phone calls in a specific amount of time and not fully resolve a customer's issue. As a result, call centers should not use average handle time as a standalone performance metric for agents.

A critical use of average handle time Average handle time is important because it's a key input for calculating the workload and required staffing levels in a call center. The total workload of a call center is calculated by multiplying the projected volume of phone calls by the average handle time. The workload is one of the inputs that is then used to calculate the number of staff required on a monthly, daily and hourly basis. Additionally, measuring the three individual components of average handle time can provide insight into how to improve call center operations. The three components of AHT are: Average talk time. The amount of time an agent spends speaking with the caller during a phone call. Average hold time. The amount of time an agent places a customer on hold during a phone call. After-call work time. The amount of time an agent performs follow-up work on a call once the caller is off the phone line. This metric is sometimes called wrap time.

Controlling the flow of a phone call Agents who have higher average talk times and/or average hold times may be struggling with controlling the flow of telephone calls. To address this issue, contact centers can take the following steps: Improve coaching. Agents should be coached on how to make customer interactions efficient, while still showing appropriate amounts of empathy and caring. It's fine for an agent to ask callers if they had a good weekend, for example, but the agent should not get into detailed discussions of the callers' activities.

Agents should be coached on how to make customer interactions efficient, while still showing appropriate amounts of empathy and caring. It's fine for an agent to ask callers if they had a good weekend, for example, but the agent should not get into detailed discussions of the callers' activities. Improve agent training. Agents should have continuous training so they become more proficient in handling customer interactions, including the ability to find information in a knowledge base.

Agents should have continuous training so they become more proficient in handling customer interactions, including the ability to find information in a knowledge base. Improve automated systems. Systems should be streamlined and have a logical flow so agents don't have to put customers on hold while they search for information.

Systems should be streamlined and have a logical flow so agents don't have to put customers on hold while they search for information. Implement agent assist. Agent-assist technology monitors phone interactions between a customer and agent and provides real-time guidance, information and scripting to the agent to help streamline the conversation with the customer.

Reduce after-call work In many cases, a large amount of after-call work represents the amount of time agents are documenting conversations with the customer for case notes. A solution to this challenge is to use speech transcription technology that transcribes a conversation between a caller and an agent. This provides a written script of the call that can be automatically loaded into case notes rather than having the customer service agent type out notes after a call.