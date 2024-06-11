RingCentral pushes AI deeper into sales tech, integrates Teams

Unified communications vendor RingCentral has improved its conversational AI platform and expanded its push into sales tech with generative AI coaching tools that analyze conversations for sales reps and their managers.

RingSense, which has three editions -- customer experience, sales, and employee experience (EX) -- added Microsoft Teams integrations to all three in its latest release, as well as integrations to CRM platforms including Zendesk, Bullhorn and Zoho, joining existing integrations to Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics. The company also added Spanish language support.

The RingSense sales, EX and CX tools are sold as an add-on to RingCentral's flagship Unified Communications-as-a-service, said Srinivasan Raghavan, RingCentral chief product officer. The new CRM integrations support the company's midmarket customers, of which there are many.

RingSense for Sales coaching tools analyze every conversation a sales rep has with customers. It tracks positive progress toward manager-set goals and scores each reps performance with an AI dashboard to identify where improvements can be made.

The coaching tools help reps keep on point and deliver better service to their often busy customers, said early adopter Matt Pernesky, director of customer experience at Tarrytown Expocare, a B2B long-term care pharmacy with nine locations across the United States.

A longtime RingCentral customer, Tarrytown added RingCentral for Sales to track pharmacy delivery performance. Along the way, the company t also explored the coaching tools and found value.

"Being able to give real-time feedback to our employees not only enhances their experience, but it enhances our customers' experiences as well," Pernesky said.

AI is a foundational part of RingCentral's product roadmap, said Ram Rajagopalan, vice president of product management for AI and automation at RingCentral. The company uses pre-trained commercial large language models but, he said, RingCentral does not use customer data to train its AI system. It fine-tunes LLM output using retrieval-augmented generation (RAG).

"We don't need customer data to enhance the model or give feedback to the model to make it better," Rajagopalan said. "That's fundamentally one of our core AI tenets."