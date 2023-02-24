Infrastructure to support Open AI's ChatGPT could be costly

ChatGPT is the hottest tech in the market, with millions of users testing the generative AI system. But running these systems within a data center may require costly upgrades to existing infrastructure.

Reports surfacing earlier this month indicate that just to develop training models and inferencing alone for OpenAI's ChatGPT can require 10,000 Nvidia GPUs and probably more, depending on additional and different types of AI implementations. This would be a steep investment for cloud providers and organizations alike on a technology still in its early days of development and not yet completely reliable.

While the initial investment is pricey, some analysts say it may be just the cost of doing business in a burgeoning market that is expensive to enter but worth the payoff.

"The cost could be outrageous, but that is what it takes to run these large AI or machine learning systems," said Jack Gold, president and principal analyst at J. Gold Associates LLC. "If you have a mission-critical application to train a model on ChatGPT and it costs $1 million, but you can make back $1 billion, it is worth it. The payback could be huge."

At least initially, such investments might make sense for cash-rich companies such as drug companies developing new drugs or the largest gas and oil companies doing exploration, Gold said.

Adoption of ChatGPT has been nothing short of phenomenal. According to a recent investment report released by UBS, the offering racked up 100 million active monthly users as of the end of January, only two months after it officially launched.