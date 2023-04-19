MAM vs. DAM: What's the difference?

As organizations store and manage more video than ever before, the time has come to determine whether a digital asset management system is enough to store all business content.

Media asset management (MAM) has risen out of organizations' increased need to store multimedia content -- particularly video files. The MAM system is incredibly similar to its predecessor, the DAM system, which also stores, manages and protects multimedia assets. While many people use the terms interchangeably, MAM and DAM have specific differences that organizations should note before adopting one or the other.

Learn how MAM vs. DAM compare, including their definitions, purposes and key differences.

What is DAM? DAM is a subset of enterprise content management. It refers to an organization's processes to manage, store and organize multimedia assets, including images, videos and audio. DAM systems also manage digital rights and permissions -- including copyright and access control -- for these assets. Marketers commonly use DAM systems to create, access and store marketing materials, but sales teams, HR professionals and legal teams often use DAM software to store content securely. Metadata -- data that describes other data -- plays a critical role in DAM because the system uses this detailed information to properly store and organize assets. Metadata often includes information about versioning, ownership, expiration dates and the type of media the asset is. DAM systems enable organizations to create, manage and store their digital assets.

What is MAM? MAM is an evolution of DAM. MAM systems can help organizations handle larger audio and video files with which DAM systems may struggle. For example, a PR firm or video production agency likely needs to store more and larger video and audio files than a hospital, so those organizations would benefit from a MAM system. MAM systems also rely on metadata, but they often include more details about each asset to make it easier for users to search the system. For example, MAM metadata can include timestamps, so broadcast news or sports organizations can more easily find a video from a specific moment.