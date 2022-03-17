Service assurance (SA) is a procedure or set of procedures intended to optimize performance and provide management guidance in communications networks, media services and end-user applications. Service assurance is an all-encompassing paradigm that revolves around the idea that maximizing customer satisfaction inevitably maximizes the long-term profitability of an enterprise.

Service assurance can involve quality assurance (QA), quality control (QC) and service level management (SLM). Quality assurance is intended to make certain that a product or service under development meets specified requirements at all stages in the process. Quality control ensures that a completed and manufactured product or performed service adheres to a defined set of quality criteria or meets the requirements of the client or customer. QA is sometimes expressed together with QC as a single expression, quality assurance and control (QA/QC). Service level management involves the monitoring and management of the quality of the key performance indicators (KPIs) of a product or service.