What's the difference between WFM and WFO?

Many contact center leaders struggle to manage high turnover rates and fluctuating call volumes. However, workforce management and workforce optimization software can help them overcome these challenges.

Although some mistakenly use the terms interchangeably, WFM and WFO refer to distinct tools with some overlapping features. Both systems help organizations schedule the appropriate number of employees for a given period, but WFO platforms include additional contact center features that boost agent performance.

Business leaders should know the difference between WFM and WFO systems so they can select the right employee management software for their organizations.

What is workforce management? WFM is the set of strategies and tools organizations use to manage schedules and track attendance in busy workplaces like retail stores and contact centers. WFM systems use service-level forecasting and automated scheduling apps to ensure that organizations always have the right number of employees.

What is workforce optimization? WFO is the set of strategies and tools that large contact centers use to boost agent satisfaction, engagement and performance. WFO platforms combine WFM features with quality assurance capabilities, such as call recording, speech analytics and real-time coaching. Vendors and users may refer to these platforms as workforce engagement management (WEM) systems, especially if they include gamification and voice of the employee apps.