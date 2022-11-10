Salesforce releases Genie for Healthcare, Patient 360 additions

Salesforce Genie has hit the healthcare vertical, but it will take a lot more than three wishes to make it operational for most customers.

Healthcare customers got a shot of new cloud services released this week, including their own Genie, which commingles a patient's clinical and nonclinical data -- such as economic, financial, behavioral and environmental factors -- to build comprehensive profiles.

Salesforce Genie, previewed at Dreamforce in September, takes its customer data platform that's familiar to marketers and applies it to sales, service and e-commerce. Salesforce Industries, too, plans to roll out Genie tools for specific verticals; healthcare is the first.

Also available now is Behavioral Health, which personalizes engagement between providers and patients; develops a longitudinal timeline for patients; offers tools for counselors to capture patient assessments over the phone as well as via pre-appointment questionnaires; and includes crisis-center features that make patient intake and referral to appropriate providers more efficient. Salesforce hopes to create efficiencies in mental health care, a cash- and resource-strapped healthcare specialty.

Another feature, Automation for Utilization Management, connects insurers and providers to streamline onerous processes such as prior authorization for drugs or diagnostic testing.

All of these are edge cases for new healthcare technology, said independent analyst Vinnie Mirchandani. With its healthcare offerings, Salesforce proposes to run a CRM on top of the electronic medical record, and not becoming the clinical record itself.

Salesforce can help not only healthcare providers develop a more holistic view of their patients with its CDP profiles, he said, but also insurers who want to manage relationships with their covered plan members, startups building health apps and pharmaceutical companies as well. Current systems, especially those used by healthcare providers, are ripe for augmenting with process automation and data aggregation in order to improve patient experience and cut down on wasted administrative labor.

"The edge is customer-facing," Mirchandani said. "We've seen pharmacy companies like CVS becoming clinics. I don't think Salesforce will get into clinical systems, or big healthcare operations. I see a lot of opportunities just making patient-centric interfacing processes much simpler and much, much more elegant."

Salesforce Patient 360 behavioral health tools include the Interactive Health Timeline.