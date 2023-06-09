LinkedIn unveils generative AI-based tools for B2B marketers

LinkedIn has new generative AI tools for B2B marketers to connect faster with other businesses on the professional network. The tools, unveiled on June 7, include a generative AI-supported copywriter to suggest text for ads.

Generative AI in advertising "The use of generative AI for ad copy suggestions is an innovative approach that is not yet commonly seen in other marketing tools," Nucleus Research analyst Cameron Marsh said. The copywriter, AI Copy Suggestions -- which will create suggestions in the ad creation flow of Campaign Manager, LinkedIn's advertising platform -- is available now in limited alpha in North America, according to LinkedIn. As an online community, Microsoft-owned LinkedIn has both explicit and implicit standards for how to communicate. These standards influence what type of content can be used, IDC analyst Gerry Murray said. "Using AI specifically trained on the community gives marketers higher confidence that their messaging will be both relevant and appropriate in tone, timing, targeting, and meaning," Murray said. LinkedIn and other platforms like it must answer to the growing demands for frictionless, scalable, measurable services, especially when it comes to machine-generated communications, he said. "Brands cannot afford to have AI hallucinations damage their reputations on any platform," Murray said, referring to the new term for inaccurate or false generative AI results. LinkedIn's new Pages Messaging feature lets companies direct message each other through their brand's pages for quicker communication.