HubSpot unveils AI-based Campaign Assistant, LinkedIn tie-in

BOSTON -- HubSpot on Wednesday unveiled a generative AI-based tool, Campaign Assistant, to help marketers build campaigns faster and an integration with LinkedIn Sales Navigator to improve prospecting.

The new capabilities were revealed to audiences on Wednesday in Boston at HubSpot Inbound 2023, the CRM vendor's annual user conference for sales, marketing and business teams.

AI for marketing Marketers can use Campaign Assistant to build landing pages for advertising campaigns with a few short steps. Without Campaign Assistant, marketing teams must trudge through the tedium of manually putting a form on the landing page, writing the landing page copy, sending emails targeting various audiences and running ads across Google and social media, HubSpot executive vice president Andy Pitre said during an opening presentation. "It is exhausting just thinking about the amount of work marketers have to put into creating killer campaigns," Pitre said. "It is time you had an assistant for that." Campaign Assistant asks users about their goals, helps them tweak their message to better match their brand and then generates the landing page. After that, it takes one click to create ads for Google search and social media platforms, as well as marketing emails to spur traffic toward the page, Pitre said. Campaign Assistant helped Scott Fahy, marketing operations vice president of North Carolina-based HomeTrust Bank, reduce his time spent building a campaign from two weeks to two hours. "That's a huge friction point for me and my team, so that has me be most excited," Fahy, a beta user, said. Campaign Assistant's content generation tool for the landing page and the landing page creation capabilities are available in public beta and available to all Free+ customers, according to HubSpot. Campaign Assistant's ad copy generation for social media is in private beta and will be available later to all Free+ customers, according to HubSpot.

Linking up with LinkedIn for easier prospecting HubSpot also unveiled an integration with LinkedIn Sales Navigator that enables users to sync data between HubSpot's Smart CRM and LinkedIn for smoother prospecting. "That's a big help for us," said Rachel Kavanagh, chief marketing officer at Siren, a law enforcement technology company based in Ireland. Enterprise sales tasks can be difficult to automate because they require a lot of personal conversation, Kavanagh said. However, prospecting is an ideal place to use automation because it relies on data. HubSpot's new integration makes it easier to add information and track leads, she added. The integration is in private beta and will be available to all Sales Hub Pro+ customers, according to HubSpot.