Salesforce unveils retail shopping and marketing AI tools

Salesforce unveiled new generative AI tools to improve retail operations for consumers, merchandisers and marketers alike.

The new tools are built into Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud, supported by the Einstein 1 platform. Einstein 1 connects to retail or shopper data, integrating with large language models (LLMs) to provide context in real-time, brand voice consistency, data governance and security, the company said.

The tools include Einstein Copilot for Shoppers, a generative AI assistant built for more personalized exchanges with consumers that lead to swifter product discovery and purchasing.

For retail merchandisers, there's Page Designer to create e-commerce websites using natural language prompts and Return Insights in Order Management to assess behavior in returns transactions and suggest alterations for product display details to decrease returns.

For marketers, Salesforce debuted Global Promotion Management to synthesize marketing data with predictive insights to better approximate future pricing and craft more successful rewards programs. Salesforce also unveiled Referral Marketing, which provides prebuilt templates and an AI-supported "likely to refer" tool for brands' referral programs.

Salesforce unveiled the new tools during the National Retail Federation's NRF 2024, an annual global conference for tech innovations in retail.

Shopping with AI The new retail tools fit in accordingly with Salesforce's AI portfolio, showing how the CRM vendor is building on its mission to ingrain generative AI for better customer experience and business outcomes, according to Opus Research analyst Dan Miller. "I expect to see lots more, proving that GenAI and LLMs are not static things but constantly evolving resources," Miller said. Einstein Copilot for Shoppers is an appropriate addition that shows how enterprises are becoming more comfortable using generative AI to interact with customers. He said a related voice assistant would be a good idea. "It shows that retailers and other enterprises are less concerned about LLMs going off the rails and providing bad information or hallucinations in response to customer queries," Miller said.

Studying consumer tastes for better automation Einstein Copilot for Shoppers also brings more convenience to the consumer. It can connect both remote digital and in-store digital experiences to collect customer preferences, acting as a "high touch concierge" that can be trained on "tastes, styles and trends," according to Constellation Research analyst Liz Miller. In this way, Einstein Copilot will be able to guide shoppers to high-match items they didn't notice before. "This is where we have been daydreaming about AI," Liz Miller said. With this technology, brands can eventually turn customer behavior anticipation into automation, using AI models to analyze the exchanges between consumers and Einstein Copilot as well as create triggered actions. These automated "next best brand experience actions should be taken across marketing, sales and even proactive service opportunities," Liz Miller said. "This Copilot for Shoppers is generating a new mountain of data that needs to be ingested, analyzed and turned into action," she added.