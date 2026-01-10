E-commerce AI the focus of Salesforce Agentforce updates

Salesforce's latest updates to Agentforce Commerce -- formerly Commerce Cloud -- inject AI-powered communications, personalization and purchasing tools into numerous shopping channels, including email, SMS text messaging and WhatsApp.

The idea, Salesforce said, is that most marketing communications, including text, email and messaging app messages, are currently one-way with, depending on the channel, "Do not reply" verbiage or email addresses. To continue shopping, the customer clicks on a link to claim an offer or discount code. New Salesforce features will enable customers to respond to these messages -- and AI agents can manage the conversations, create personalized offers, upsell when opportunities present themselves, and close the sale by taking payment and facilitating orders.

In concept, Salesforce's Two-Way Email, Two-Way SMS and Two-Way WhatsApp features could potentially convert marketing blasts into two-way conversations. In reality, the tools will help marketers manage upward of 1,000 or even 10,000 responses they receive after sending out a blast to hundreds of thousands of customers or more, said Liz Miller, analyst at Constellation Research.

In her experience as a marketer, some small percentage of customers typically reply to, say, a coupon email offer. Many of these people would simply say, "Thanks!" But some would want to negotiate the terms of a purchase, such as expanding the items it might cover. Others would be confused if they had received multiple offers and weren't sure how or if they could be combined. Still others needed more information before using the coupon.

The trouble is, on the scale of a million emails blasted, a couple of percentage points' response adds up to a lot of individual requests for a marketer or customer service team to address. Salesforce's two-way automation provides a means to feed those conversations to an AI agent, potentially scoring a few sales along the way.

"It's solving the manpower issue of sorting through 6,000 email replies to get to the five that matter to experience," Miller said. "If I'm a marketer, you know what the least important thing in my day is? Sorting through 6,000 emails. I've got other things that I've got to do. I've got to go drive growth. I've got to go make some business."

Two-Way Email connects a commerce-enabled AI chatbot to customers who answer marketing emails.