CVS Health tackles tactical agentic AI rollouts for healthcare

CVS Health is Salesforce's largest Agentforce customer in a regulated industry and the sixth-largest publicly traded U.S. company overall, with $402 billion in annual revenue.

The combination retail pharmacy, health insurer and pharmacy benefits manager (PBM) has become one of the proving grounds for Agentforce Health, the version of the platform Salesforce is building for the healthcare vertical.

Salesforce and CVS Health recently forged a partnership that highlights how the largest of large organizations can roll out AI agents. During regular check-ins, the company communicates progress reports to Salesforce and identifies technology gaps to be addressed in the Agentforce Health roadmap. The initial Agentforce initiatives at CVS Health focus on quickly providing human contact center agents with more personalized data about a customer calling in, as well as checking an order's status.

The problem the two companies are trying to solve involves freeing up data marooned in disparate systems, which can slow down processes such as prior authorization -- where patients need insurer approval before they can fill certain prescriptions. Like many processes in healthcare, prior authorization is ripe for automation because it's currently fraught with numerous IT and human bottlenecks among the various parties involved.

Can AI help cut down on those potential snares? CVS Health, which also owns insurer Aetna and the Caremark PBM, thinks it can. Its Salesforce project promises to pull together insurance and PBM data more quickly for joint customers, automating that process and potentially expanding it further down the road.

The sprawling CVS developer organization works on Agile product initiatives that are continuously improved. The company started with prior authorization and order status agents because these processes are mostly deterministic, said Pushpendu Pal, senior vice president and chief digital and technology officer of pharmacy services at CVS Health.

Pal advises his peers at other organizations to also think small when deploying agentic AI, with strict governance and humans in the loop "for the foreseeable future."

"Start with the efficiency play," Pal said. "My boss always says, 'Use the uncool AI,' where you can very clearly understand the benefits to the consumer. I would start there before getting into a truly generative AI solution [that would] make it self-service, make it more probabilistic, make it leverage the various heuristic models to be able to predict or provide insights."

CVS hopes that deploying AI agents to gather and process insurance and healthcare provider information will make pharmacy checkout more efficient.