Top 4 AI chatbot privacy concerns and how to mitigate them

One of the most apparent uses of generative AI has been the emergence of AI-powered chatbots.

AI chatbots have become increasingly incorporated into different sectors. According to a Mordor Intelligence report, the global chatbot market size is expected to grow from USD 9.3 billion in 2025 to USD 27.07 billion in 2030.

AI chatbots offer numerous advantages to organizations, such as reducing customer support costs and providing 24/7 availability. Users can converse with AI chatbots as if they were interacting with a human.

However, chatbots also introduce serious privacy concerns.

Understanding these privacy concerns and putting privacy measures in place -- like anonymizing data, encrypting information, controlling who can access data and managing user consent -- helps organizations optimize chatbots while safeguarding user details and reducing privacy worries.

4 AI chatbots privacy concerns AI chatbots introduce privacy risks that organizations must consider. Four prominent concerns are data breaches, unauthorized access, communication interceptions and user profiling and data misuse. 1. Data breaches Like any system that handles sensitive data, chatbots are vulnerable to data breaches. Users often exchange confidential information with chatbots, including sensitive medical and financial details. The chatbot could store such information for an extended time. For example, chatbots can store the following information: Conversation history between the chatbot and the user.

Banking and financial information, such as transaction details, account numbers and card details.

Health data, such as patient health information.

Personally identifiable information, such as Social Security numbers, passport and driver's license numbers and mailing addresses.

Business-critical data, such as internal documents, trade secrets and supplier details. Cybercriminals are aware of the types and scale of information that chatbots process and store, which makes these tools a lucrative target for cyberattacks. If infiltrated, hackers can exploit chatbots to access sensitive information. This can have catastrophic consequences for an organization's reputation and compromise users' private information. 2. Unauthorized access Due to their complexity, AI chatbots provide multiple entry points for cybercriminals to exploit, such as the following: API exploitation. Many chatbots integrate with external language model APIs, like OpenAI's API for ChatGPT. Security vulnerabilities in API implementations -- such as inadequate authentication, improper access controls or insufficient input validation -- can enable attackers to perform unauthorized actions, access sensitive user data or compromise chatbot services.

Many chatbots integrate with external language model APIs, like OpenAI's API for ChatGPT. Security vulnerabilities in API implementations -- such as inadequate authentication, improper access controls or insufficient input validation -- can enable attackers to perform unauthorized actions, access sensitive user data or compromise chatbot services. Session hijacking. Chatbots use session management to maintain user authentication and conversation state. Attackers can hijack active user sessions if there are vulnerabilities in session implementation -- such as predictable session tokens, lack of session encryption, insufficient session timeouts or missing secure cookie attributes. Risk increases when users access chatbots on unsecured networks or compromised devices.

Chatbots use session management to maintain user authentication and conversation state. Attackers can hijack active user sessions if there are vulnerabilities in session implementation -- such as predictable session tokens, lack of session encryption, insufficient session timeouts or missing secure cookie attributes. Risk increases when users access chatbots on unsecured networks or compromised devices. Privilege escalation. Chatbots contain administrative dashboards to manage their functions. Dashboard access might not use strong access controls, such as applying multifactor authentication (MFA). If a threat actor successfully compromises one chatbot admin account, they can escalate privileges to access other areas or sensitive data.

Chatbots contain administrative dashboards to manage their functions. Dashboard access might not use strong access controls, such as applying multifactor authentication (MFA). If a threat actor successfully compromises one chatbot admin account, they can escalate privileges to access other areas or sensitive data. Third-party integration vulnerabilities. AI chatbots interact with various third-party services, including CRM systems, external services and databases. Threat actors can exploit integration points for malicious purposes. For instance, if a chatbot integrates with a CRM system to fetch customer information, an unsecured API could enable attackers to reveal customers' personal data, leading to privacy breaches and compliance violations. 3. Communication interception When interacting with a chatbot using the internet, communications channels are subject to the following security risks, which can undermine user privacy: Man-in-the-middle attacks. Hackers can intercept unencrypted communication with a chatbot. Suppose a user communicates with a chatbot using a public Wi-Fi connection, and the connection between the user and the chatbot is not encrypted. Any attacker on the same network can intercept and read the messages.

Hackers can intercept unencrypted communication with a chatbot. Suppose a user communicates with a chatbot using a public Wi-Fi connection, and the connection between the user and the chatbot is not encrypted. Any attacker on the same network can intercept and read the messages. Network traffic analysis. Even if chat messages are encrypted, attackers can still examine traffic patterns to reveal user behaviors. An attacker eavesdropping on encrypted messages between a user and a chatbot might examine the frequency and timing of messages. If they notice that a user interacts with a chatbot every day at 3 p.m., they might infer that the person requires assistance at that time of day. This might open the door to more targeted attacks, such as phishing scams that exploit the user's typical behavior. 4. User profiling and data misuse Chatbots collect vast amounts of data about their users. Chatbot operators and other third-party providers that have access to chatbot conversation records can misuse this information. User data can be used to profile chatbot users and track them across the internet in the following ways: Cross-platform tracking . Organizations might use chatbot data to track users across different platforms and online services. For example, Google is known for its extensive tracking capabilities across various services, including Gmail, Google Assistant and Google Search Engine. When users interact with a chatbot using Google Assistant, their interactions can combine with those from other Google services to create a comprehensive user profile.

. Organizations might use chatbot data to track users across different platforms and online services. For example, Google is known for its extensive tracking capabilities across various services, including Gmail, Google Assistant and Google Search Engine. When users interact with a chatbot using Google Assistant, their interactions can combine with those from other Google services to create a comprehensive user profile. Behavioral pattern analysis . AI chatbots track users' actions, gathering information about their preferences, habits and interactions over time. This data enables the chatbot to create a comprehensive profile for each user, which providers can sell to advertisers or data broker companies.

. AI chatbots track users' actions, gathering information about their preferences, habits and interactions over time. This data enables the chatbot to create a comprehensive profile for each user, which providers can sell to advertisers or data broker companies. Predictive analytics abuse. Data from chatbot interactions can infer sensitive information about users, including their health conditions, financial status and personal preferences. This information could lead to unfair treatment, such as in employment, insurance or loan decisions. Most AI chatbot users are unaware of how companies use their information. This lack of transparency increases privacy concerns among chatbot users.