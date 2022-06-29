A guide to MSP patch management best practices

Long a part of managed services offerings, software patch management today is fraught with challenges. Applications remain a top cause of external breaches, and researchers are finding more security flaws. As a result, patch management is no longer a perfunctory service but a priority for MSPs.

Nearly 99% of audited codebases contain some amount of open source, and open source software (OSS) vulnerabilities continue to be pervasive, Forrester's "State of Application Security in 2021" reported. Yet firms are unable to react quickly enough to remediate the issues. More than half of respondents to the Forrester survey said that it took a week or longer to remediate known OSS vulnerabilities in their code.

Unpatched vulnerabilities continue to be the most prominent attack vector, according to Srinivas Mukkamala, senior vice president of security products at IT software provider Ivanti, citing a report by his company on ransomware attack patterns. "[O]rganizations," he wrote, "need to prioritize and patch weaponized vulnerabilities based on what's being targeted, whether those vulnerabilities are new or old."

MSP patch management tips MSPs should come up with an efficient patch management process to ensure patches are applied quickly and efficiently and keep organizations secure. Failing to patch software in a timely manner will leave systems vulnerable to attackers, and a business could ultimately experience outages and downtime. Experts offers MSPs several tips, including the following: Inventory all devices and assets that comprise the IT infrastructure.

Prioritize systems to be patched according to their risk level.

Select a tool that automates schedules and patching. "Any RMM tool will help [MSPs] automate schedules and make patching hands-free," Singh said. "It's up to them how they tweak and hone their model based on their target market."

Test patches internally on a small subset of devices to verify they're working correctly before deployment. "If after a week, everything is OK, [MSPs] should then feel they can patch their customers' systems," said Oshri Moyal, CTO at RMM software provider Atera.

Use internal data to evaluate how a computer performs after a particular patch has been applied.

Monitor patch updates on internal MSP systems. MSPs can be so focused on supporting their customers that sometimes they forget to look inward at their own tools, Langston noted. "You should be your best customer when it comes to keeping things updated'' since MSPs have become targets, he explained. "So, patch anything you're using, and this prevents you from becoming an entry point." Langston recommended utilizing sources like the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which publishes notifications about vulnerabilities, new patches and what steps to take when a patch can't be deployed right away.

How to choose an MSP patch management product Automated patch management deployment systems have become an increasingly attractive option because manual patching is no longer realistic. Automated systems also free MSPs from performing mundane manual tasks to focus on more mission-critical areas. The system should be easy to set up and use. If unclear about what features to select, start with a system offering an intuitive dashboard that can provide detailed information on all endpoints, devices and software in real time. Another good feature provides the ability to document all patch deployments. An automated system should also provide endpoint security and management as well as real-time visibility into patch compliance. Configurable systems allow MSPs to customize patch deployment and upgrades when needed. A system that offers scanning and scalability lets an admin protect even complex network architectures, and MSPs no longer need to rely on spreadsheets and emails for tracking and assigning patch work. Some systems provide mass deployment of patches and let MSPs prioritize patches by criticality and preapprove or pre-deny patches, Singh said.