What does a sales enablement manager do?

Organizations are continuously adjusting their sales and go-to-market strategies to maintain a competitive edge and increase revenue. However, changes in sales strategies can be daunting.

Transforming a sales strategy can require changes in target clients, products, services and sales team members. To assist in this process, sales enablement managers play a key role that organizations should consider, as they can spearhead the change and then manage and analyze results.

What is a sales enablement manager? Sales enablement managers can help update and readjust sales strategies. They oversee, manage and support the sales team throughout these changes. A sales enablement manager must have the people, management and operational skills to deliver results. Salaries for this role can vary, depending on the size of the organization and sales objectives. However, the typical annual salary range is from $70,000 to $140,000, and some cases may include commission.

What does a sales enablement team do? Organizations that have 15 or more sales representatives may require more than one sales enablement manager and need an entire sales enablement team. That team would have the following responsibilities: Create content. To support sales representatives, the sales enablement team must ensure reps have all the necessary content for the sales process. This includes case studies, presentations, instructions and other relevant material for the customer.

Develop standardized sales processes. The sales enablement team can create or optimize existing standard operating procedures to ensure all sales reps have a standardized approach. This can create consistency across the department for internal systems and customer interactions.

Create training and onboarding activities. With standardized processes, sales enablement teams can better train sales reps, ensure all training programs include this information and instruct reps on how to use relevant tools.

Review sales reps' performance. To ensure changes in the sales strategy create the desired outcome, sales enablement teams should analyze reps' overall performance and identify points where the group may need to adjust. This requires sales enablement teams to have adequate KPIs and sales data.

Communicate the state of the market. Sales reps may not have adequate resources or time to perform market analysis, so sales enablement teams can research the competition and gain insights into customers' needs. They can educate sales reps with findings and tactics to gain a competitive advantage and better understand their customers.