Why is sales enablement important?

Most businesses make increasing revenue central to their overall sales strategies. Yet, without a proper plan, an organization can face consequences that lead to layoffs, sales or a shutdown.

To improve sales performance and adapt to constantly changing marketplaces, organizations need a sales enablement strategy. This strategy can help improve team productivity, messaging and customer interactions. It should align with leadership's goals to ensure all sales reps grow in the same direction and increase their success rate.

Explore five key areas that highlight why sales enablement is important for businesses.

1. Establishes a common playbook While sales team sizes differ by business, each organization should have the same message around the services or products it sells, its mission and its value proposition for the sales team. This consistency helps ensure sales reps keep their messaging consistent when talking to clients and when they pitch to customers.

2. Improves sales teams' efficiency A sales enablement strategy provides standard operating procedures and processes to help sales teams perform tasks the same way across the board. These include processes for using a sales automation tool like Salesforce, frequency for checking in with customers, proposal templates and general sales cycle workflows. With a consistent strategy, the team's efficiency increases and helps drive improved results.

3. Standardizes training across the team To ensure all reps use sales tools and discuss products and services with customers the same way, a sales enablement strategy forces the same training across all team members. Many organizations overlook these training processes, as they are eager to get their sales team making calls and closing deals. However, training is critical to ensure consistency across the team.

4. Improves management of sales teams A well-defined sales enablement strategy can determine the team's direction and expectations. This approach makes it easier for leaders to manage team members, as they have defined expectations and metrics to review. This approach also helps align messaging for clients, the department's goals, communication and systems' best practices.