AWS Amazon Connect adds case management tools

AWS contact-center-as-a-service users now have case management and ticketing tools to organize views for complex customer interactions and inform self-service workflows.

Case-management tools makes sense for AWS customers building contact centers in the cloud, because the cloud "obliterates silos baked into enterprise IT and communications infrastructures," said Dan Miller, founder of Opus Research. The new features, called Amazon Connect Cases, will be particularly useful for those using Amazon Connect as an agent workspace provider, because it is simple to deploy, he added.

Amazon Connect Cases also makes AWS more of a competitor with ServiceNow and Salesforce -- companies AWS partners with to provide telephony for their respective cloud contact centers. Connect's growing functionality from a bundle of services to a full-fledged contact center as a service (CCaaS) has made some of those partners rethink their telephony strategies.

"Amazon Connect is like a heat-seeking missile in front of the full capabilities of AWS," Miller said. Although four of the top five CCaaS vendors use AWS resources such as telephony to underpin their applications, some -- including Genesys -- now have moved to what they call a "multi-cloud" strategy.

'Coopetition' heats up AWS makes the argument that keeping customer data, notes and progress reports in Amazon Connect Cases will make it easier to manage customer issues that require multiple engagements, such as billing issues, defective product returns and service changes. Agents won't have to switch among applications to do their work or pass a case on to a colleague, as they often do now. Case management data that resides in AWS can also be used to route calls to the appropriate agent, inform interactive voice response systems, and provide a foundation to develop personalized self-service workflows. The company's partnerships with other CCaaS providers remains strong -- especially Salesforce, which resells Amazon Connect as part of its Service Cloud Voice offering, said Annie Weinberger, AWS' head of business applications product marketing. Some joint AWS and Salesforce users integrate Salesforce CRM data into Amazon Connect, and others plug Amazon Connect telephony into Salesforce Service Cloud. But Amazon Connect is finding its own way into the marketplace, Weinberger said. It found new government users during the pandemic, as cities and states needed sophisticated cloud contact center tools they could quickly set up to provide services to their constituents. Many businesses that previously didn't have a contact center -- even restaurants, which set them up for customers to place orders to a remote worker -- suddenly found themselves in need of one. , Weinberger said Amazon Connect provided a choice that didn't require paying the upfront seat licensing fees that some vendors require. "The way that we think about traditional call centers and contact centers has really been turned on its head," Weinberger said.