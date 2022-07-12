HubSpot releases free CMS with marketing, CRM integrations

HubSpot retooled its free CRM, CMS and marketing automation offerings for B2B small businesses -- including those just setting up shop.

Users of HubSpot's free-tier CMS -- soft-launched on June 15 and generally available on Tuesday -- can set up a website with 25 pages and a blog of up to 100 posts, full code access for users that employ a web developer, as well as drag-and-drop editors and free themes for those that don't.

The free package also gives marketers new abilities to integrate basic websites with CRM data and perform rudimentary marketing automation tasks that were formerly only available to paid subscribers. Those include actions such as triggering emails after a customer fills out a form or other actions that are key to advancing the customer journey for the user. Also newly available are custom domains and premium hosting.

HubSpot courted enterprise customers with upmarket offerings for several years, including a revenue operations feature suite. With this update, the company has returned to its roots and catered to smaller users -- a trillion-dollar-plus market -- and appears to be less focused on landing "big sexy logos" of large, blue-chip enterprise customers, said Liz Miller, a Constellation Research analyst.

"I would prefer to see HubSpot double down on that core market of small to midsize business that are really looking to move like enterprise velocity, but don't have that enterprise budget," Miller said. "These users need very specific help, tools, templates, services and scalability. They need to be able to have a marketing team that appears like it's 10 people when it's really only one."

HubSpot's free web CMS package includes access to features such as web analytics.