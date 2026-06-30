Genesys acquires Pinkfish to speed up contact center AI deployments

Contact center tech stalwart Genesys acquired AI startup Pinkfish and its 25,000 Model Context Protocol server tools.

Genesys plans to make Pinkfish capabilities available in its AppFoundry by the end of July and then natively embed them in Genesys Cloud by the end of January 2027. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Model Context Protocol (MCP) is the backbone standard for data sharing among AI agents. Several CX enterprise tech vendors, including Salesforce, have recently acquired AI startups specializing in these toolkits rather than building their own.

Pinkfish was launched by former Talkdesk product and engineering heads. It has built more than 500 integrations with common enterprise apps such as Salesforce, Adobe Acrobat Sign, Microsoft 365, Workday, SAP and many more. Within those integrations are prebuilt tools that execute common actions, searches and data retrievals using MCP.

Pinkfish also has an agent builder platform, prebuilt agents for employee and customer self-service, agent governance tools and a plain-language AI workflow designer.

CX vendors in general need to incorporate MCP tools quickly to remain competitive in a rapidly advancing AI agent-fueled customer service marketplace, said Rebecca Wettemann, founder of Valoir, an independent research firm. Pinkfish gives Genesys customers access to automations for frequently repeated actions that reduce -- and save users the cost of -- large language model calls.

The acquisition also brings talent to the Genesys fold -- talent that built all those tools quickly and got them through technical review and into production. Larger, established vendors need such nimble teams, Wettemann said, and with Pinkfish, Genesys also gains a customer base already using those tools.

"That's critically important for the AI arms race that we have going on now," Wettemann said. "I want to get more customers in deployment, and if I'm acquiring them, I'm also getting the talent that was able to execute on that."