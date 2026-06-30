Genesys acquires Pinkfish to speed up contact center AI deployments
Genesys jump-starts its agentic toolkit.
Contact center tech stalwart Genesys acquired AI startup Pinkfish and its 25,000 Model Context Protocol server tools.
Genesys plans to make Pinkfish capabilities available in its AppFoundry by the end of July and then natively embed them in Genesys Cloud by the end of January 2027. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Model Context Protocol (MCP) is the backbone standard for data sharing among AI agents. Several CX enterprise tech vendors, including Salesforce, have recently acquired AI startups specializing in these toolkits rather than building their own.
Pinkfish was launched by former Talkdesk product and engineering heads. It has built more than 500 integrations with common enterprise apps such as Salesforce, Adobe Acrobat Sign, Microsoft 365, Workday, SAP and many more. Within those integrations are prebuilt tools that execute common actions, searches and data retrievals using MCP.
Pinkfish also has an agent builder platform, prebuilt agents for employee and customer self-service, agent governance tools and a plain-language AI workflow designer.
CX vendors in general need to incorporate MCP tools quickly to remain competitive in a rapidly advancing AI agent-fueled customer service marketplace, said Rebecca Wettemann, founder of Valoir, an independent research firm. Pinkfish gives Genesys customers access to automations for frequently repeated actions that reduce -- and save users the cost of -- large language model calls.
The acquisition also brings talent to the Genesys fold -- talent that built all those tools quickly and got them through technical review and into production. Larger, established vendors need such nimble teams, Wettemann said, and with Pinkfish, Genesys also gains a customer base already using those tools.
"That's critically important for the AI arms race that we have going on now," Wettemann said. "I want to get more customers in deployment, and if I'm acquiring them, I'm also getting the talent that was able to execute on that."
Orchestration to rule them all
In a blog post discussing the deal, Genesys senior vice president, general manager and head of product Mike Szilagyi said that agentic AI has proven its ability to perform customer service tasks such as summarizing conversations, analyzing sentiment and understanding the intent behind customer questions.
But there's more left to build. Contact centers still need help orchestrating that work to derive value from the technology, orchestrating both joint human-AI workflows and end-to-end AI deployments from the beginning of a customer case through its resolution.
Pinkfish will help enable that, Genesys hopes, by reaching into enterprise apps to retrieve data from outside the contact center as a service in an order management system, billing app, ERP or -- in the cases of workflow management or employee experience support -- HR platform, and then by taking the next step: Getting agents to do actual work.
In the CX space, the SaaS vendors are all competing for control of the agentic AI orchestration layer. The competition is both with each other and with cloud hyperscalers such as Google and AWS. Genesys was one of the first to recognize the value of owning that piece of enterprise tech real estate, and it has been building orchestration tools in earnest since ChatGPT's early days.
"Ultimately," Wettemann said, "whoever is conducting gets to decide who plays."
Don Fluckinger is a seasoned B2B technology journalist with more than 30 years of experience specializing in enterprise IT, digital experience and content management. As a senior news writer at Informa TechTarget, he delivers award-winning analysis that helps IT and business leaders navigate complex technologies to enhance customer and employee experiences. Got a tip? Email him.