The AI handshake: More MCP interoperability for Salesforce's Slackbot
MCP is now table stakes, just like APIs had to be back in the early era of microservices.
Model Context Protocol, known more commonly as MCP, has become the lingua franca of AI agents.
Salesforce is banking on this API-like open standard, which exposes application data to AI agents, as the mechanism that turns Slack into its new interface and, indeed, the platform from which Salesforce customers run their businesses. Co-founder and CEO Marc Benioff has reiterated this idea since 2020, before the $27.7 billion Slack acquisition closed.
The idea is to drive interoperability between AI agents of all stripes by embedding MCP integrations with Salesforce's sales, marketing, e-commerce and service platforms, as well as agents originating outside of Salesforce, including from Anthropic, OpenAI and Vercel -- an up-and-coming agent development platform -- plus a host of other applications that support the standard.
This interoperability play will enable all of Salesforce's functionality -- and that of outside agents -- within Slack, said Ryan Gavin, Salesforce executive vice president and Slack chief marketing officer.
It also could be considered an AI orchestration play, with Slackbot acting as a "super agent" that understands and tracks the functions of all the other task-based agents -- so the humans don't have to -- and then executes plain-language orders.
Orchestration has become a competitive battleground for enterprise tech vendors, as most generative AI models have become powerful enough to meet operational needs in the typical enterprise.
For companies that have already begun transitioning their sales operations to Slack, these latest MCP integrations will reduce salespeople's "swivel-chairing" between Slack, Tableau, Salesforce CRM and other applications, said Rebecca Wettemann, founder of independent research firm Valoir.
Agentic AI will also give sales managers more frequent insights into how their pipelines are progressing, as automation aggregates data in real time and forces salespeople to update CRM records more frequently. AI Agents can't account for recent activity if they haven't been notified of, for example, the outcome of a sales meeting.
"Instead of having a pipeline forecast that's as accurate as it's ever going to be at one fixed point in time once a week -- whatever time sales management says you've got to update CRM by -- I can actually have it all the time," Wettemann said.
Salesforce claims that this latest set of Slackbot MCP AI functionality requires little to no engineering lift. Admins can set up agentic AI tools that previously required many steps -- and developers -- to make them work.
"If you can turn your phone into airplane mode, you can do this as an admin," said Gavin, referring to the slider-switch integrations list that pops up to connect Slackbot to internal Salesforce and external business apps as well as AI tools using MCP.
"We've done the work of connecting the MCP client [and] MCP server. So, as an admin, you simply need to enable those capabilities on your dashboard, and then your organization can access them -- it's as simple as that."
Slackbot, the 'super agent'
For Salesforce users, it might be tough at first to distinguish what to deploy in Slackbot from what to deploy in Agentforce because they have seemingly overlapping capabilities.
Salesforce's gambit is that users will want to use a "super agent" like Slackbot to manage and route end-user requests to task-based agents. In theory, a human doesn't need to know which agents to access to update a CRM while speaking into a phone mic, or to visualize sales trend data. Instead, Slackbot figures it out.
But where does this leave the old familiar Salesforce interface that customers have learned to rely on over the decades? Gavin said that Salesforce co-founder and current Slack CTO Parker Harris put it this way: If Slack and its input channels, such as voice, become the home for Salesforce -- and users never go back -- "that's not a bad outcome."
"That's a pretty powerful way of working that I think everyone would agree would be an upgrade from today," he said.
As organizations become more comfortable with the yin and yang of MCP and AI, it will likely be easier for them to spot use cases in their workflows that will actually deliver efficiencies. It will become clearer which tools from different vendors will work best.
The race is on. Salesforce, like all its competitors, hopes to emerge victorious atop that pile.
Right now, enterprise tech buyers and CIOs are very confused about what AI tooling to use when, Wettemann said. They're getting bombarded with product releases and announcements about competing bots and different platforms for deploying AI. For Salesforce users, there are multiple options within the platform to do the same thing using MCP and AI functionality.
"Salesforce needs to be very prescriptive in telling customers, 'These are the kind of things you should do with Slackbot,' 'These are the kind of things you should do with Agentforce,' and 'These are the kind of agents you should build in Agentforce and then deploy in Slackbot,'" Wettemann said.
Don Fluckinger is a seasoned B2B technology journalist with more than 30 years of experience specializing in enterprise IT, digital experience and content management. As a senior news writer at Informa TechTarget, he delivers award-winning analysis that helps IT and business leaders navigate complex technologies to enhance customer and employee experiences. Got a tip? Email him.