The AI handshake: More MCP interoperability for Salesforce's Slackbot

Model Context Protocol, known more commonly as MCP, has become the lingua franca of AI agents.

Salesforce is banking on this API-like open standard, which exposes application data to AI agents, as the mechanism that turns Slack into its new interface and, indeed, the platform from which Salesforce customers run their businesses. Co-founder and CEO Marc Benioff has reiterated this idea since 2020, before the $27.7 billion Slack acquisition closed.

The idea is to drive interoperability between AI agents of all stripes by embedding MCP integrations with Salesforce's sales, marketing, e-commerce and service platforms, as well as agents originating outside of Salesforce, including from Anthropic, OpenAI and Vercel -- an up-and-coming agent development platform -- plus a host of other applications that support the standard.

This interoperability play will enable all of Salesforce's functionality -- and that of outside agents -- within Slack, said Ryan Gavin, Salesforce executive vice president and Slack chief marketing officer.

It also could be considered an AI orchestration play, with Slackbot acting as a "super agent" that understands and tracks the functions of all the other task-based agents -- so the humans don't have to -- and then executes plain-language orders.

Orchestration has become a competitive battleground for enterprise tech vendors, as most generative AI models have become powerful enough to meet operational needs in the typical enterprise.

For companies that have already begun transitioning their sales operations to Slack, these latest MCP integrations will reduce salespeople's "swivel-chairing" between Slack, Tableau, Salesforce CRM and other applications, said Rebecca Wettemann, founder of independent research firm Valoir.

Agentic AI will also give sales managers more frequent insights into how their pipelines are progressing, as automation aggregates data in real time and forces salespeople to update CRM records more frequently. AI Agents can't account for recent activity if they haven't been notified of, for example, the outcome of a sales meeting.

"Instead of having a pipeline forecast that's as accurate as it's ever going to be at one fixed point in time once a week -- whatever time sales management says you've got to update CRM by -- I can actually have it all the time," Wettemann said.

Salesforce claims that this latest set of Slackbot MCP AI functionality requires little to no engineering lift. Admins can set up agentic AI tools that previously required many steps -- and developers -- to make them work.

"If you can turn your phone into airplane mode, you can do this as an admin," said Gavin, referring to the slider-switch integrations list that pops up to connect Slackbot to internal Salesforce and external business apps as well as AI tools using MCP.

"We've done the work of connecting the MCP client [and] MCP server. So, as an admin, you simply need to enable those capabilities on your dashboard, and then your organization can access them -- it's as simple as that."

Slackbot MCP AI connectivity ports functions such as Tableau data visualizations to the Slack interface.