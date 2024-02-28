Intel, Nvidia aim latest systems-on-a-chip at AI workstations

Intel and Nvidia have introduced systems on a chip aimed at corporate workstations where AI will become the norm.

At this week's Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 conference in Barcelona, Spain, Nvidia launched two lightweight GPUs for thin mobile workstations. Intel also introduced a Core Ultra processor with a built-in GPU.

Chipmakers and PC manufacturers are upgrading product lines to address the needs of companies preparing to perform AI-driven tasks within business software. Analyst firm IDC expects PCs to perform those tasks locally with a specially designed system-on-a-chip (SoC).

"With many new workloads moving to the workstation that includes AI -- modeling systems, graphics creation, video editing, oil and gas exploration, etc. -- it makes sense to have a GPU subsystem that can be used for AI acceleration," said Jack Gold, principal analyst at J. Gold Associates.

It makes sense to have a GPU subsystem that can be used for AI acceleration. Jack GoldPrincipal analyst, J. Gold Associates

Shipments of so-called AI PCs will account for 60% of all PC shipments globally by 2027, or more than 167 million units, according to IDC. The analyst firm expects AI PC shipments to reach nearly 50 million units this year.

Nvidia lightweight RTX GPUs Nvidia built its new RTX 500 and RTX 1000 GPUs for AI acceleration within the lightest mobile workstations. The company also sells more powerful RTX GPUs for faster and more expensive midrange and high-end workstations. Nvidia typically launches GPUs for higher-end workstations before addressing the less powerful models, IDC analyst Shane Rau said. "The introduction of these low-end products for laptop workstations will likely see their features move into laptop PC discrete GPUs next." Nvidia builds its RTX GPUs using the Ada Lovelace architecture. An Ada SoC includes a neural processing unit (NPU) as a CPU component and an Nvidia RTX GPU with Tensor Cores for AI processing. The NPU handles lightweight AI, while the GPU handles tasks requiring more processing power. The RTX 500 and 1000 GPUs add up to 154 trillion operations per second and 193 TOPS, respectively, for AI. The GPUs are available in Dell Technologies' Precision 3280 workstation, introduced this week and scheduled for availability March 26. Other computer makers with upcoming workstations using the Nvidia GPUs include HP, Lenovo and Micro-Star International.