Securing AI meeting assistants: What IT leaders need to know

AI meeting assistants have gained traction as workers use the tools to accelerate workflows and improve productivity. The meeting ends, and the AI assistant automatically sends the transcript and summary. That's a welcome departure from the days when any post-meeting information was shared as long videos and transcript files over email.

AI meeting assistants serve as moderators and co-hosts, handling meeting management and post-meeting services, such as recordings, note-taking, transcriptions and summaries. Assistants with agentic capabilities can understand the meeting context and provide suggestions to participants. This enables participants to focus on the meeting while the assistant takes notes, manages the agenda and tracks action items.

Agentic AI meeting assistants don't disappear after a meeting ends. They can coordinate schedules, set reminders for future meetings and follow up on action items.

Organizations can deploy two types of AI assistants for meetings:

1. Native UC platform meeting agents. The enterprise and its unified communications (UC) vendor jointly decide how to manage the data. RingCentral, Zoom, Cisco and Microsoft are some of the leading vendors in this area.

2. Third-party SaaS bots. Startups and small businesses might opt for standalone vendor products, such as Otter.ai, Fireflies.ai, Fathom AI, Read AI and Hedy AI, to simplify and streamline meetings.

AI assistant security risks to address AI assistants for meetings offer many benefits, but they also raise security risks. Shadow AI, where workers use AI tools that aren't specifically sanctioned by their employers, is a growing issue. According to an IBM study, while 80% of American office workers use AI in their work, only 22% rely exclusively on company-provided tools. Additional security risks include the following: Lack of enterprise-grade security. Bring-your-own-AI opens the door for employees to send sensitive corporate data to their personal AI accounts. IT and security teams not only lose control over sensitive data, but risk data misuse, financial losses and reputational damage.

Bring-your-own-AI opens the door for employees to send sensitive corporate data to their personal AI accounts. IT and security teams not only lose control over sensitive data, but risk data misuse, financial losses and reputational damage. Governance concerns. AI assistants request to enter a meeting as an external participant through a calendar integration or OAuth permissions. The meeting data now resides in the vendor's cloud, which could potentially violate an organization's internal data policies. The vendor may use data collected by the assistant for internal purposes, such as AI training, which can further expose an organization's information.

AI assistants request to enter a meeting as an external participant through a calendar integration or OAuth permissions. The meeting data now resides in the vendor's cloud, which could potentially violate an organization's internal data policies. The vendor may use data collected by the assistant for internal purposes, such as AI training, which can further expose an organization's information. Consent laws. Enterprises that use third-party tools have to understand user consent laws and policies. Essentially, meeting attendees have to agree to be recorded. While some AI assistants for meeting tools seek consent, most vendors push these obligations onto the customer. How vendors collect and store this data is also under the microscope, especially biometric data that could be ripe for identity theft. A class action lawsuit filed late last year argues that Fireflies.ai violated the Illinois Biometric Privacy Act by collecting, possessing and retaining biometric voiceprints without consent.