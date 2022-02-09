Adobe Journey Optimizer adds mobile marketing capabilities

Adobe today added mobile marketing personalization capabilities to Journey Optimizer that enable users to better engage their customers on smartphones.

The seven capabilities include Message Designer, with which users can design personalized email, push notifications and in-app messages from one console for customers on mobile devices; personalized app experiences, which consider app usage and other factors; and unified customer profiles, which drive analytics in workflows.

Also included is personalized one-time messaging (such as delivery notifications) or coordinated campaign messaging; location triggers that trip offers depending on where customers are; and a lightweight digital asset management system that serves mobile-optimized content. Finally, developer tools such as a mobile event inspector and low-level SDK logs track activity to observe the quality of customer experiences.

To veteran marketers who use Adobe tech, it may appear that some features overlap with other Adobe Experience Cloud applications such as Adobe Campaign. But the new releases are for new users who might not yet have used Adobe Campaign, or Adobe Campaign users whose customers most frequently use mobile and app channels and thus require mobile-specific journey orchestration, said J.J. Haglund, Adobe senior product marketing manager.