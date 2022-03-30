New Google Cloud retail tool targets search abandonment

Google Cloud today introduced a new tool aimed at reducing search abandonment by online shoppers.

Retailers lose out on some $300 billion a year due to search abandonment, when consumers leave an e-commerce website after failing to find an item they're searching for, according to Google Cloud and The Harris Poll.

Google said its Retail Search tool is generally available now.

Retail Search will help retailers improve the shopping experience for consumers by better understanding user intent and context, according to Google.

Improving customer experience Retail Search enables retailers to provide good quality search results from broad search inquiries, includes semantic search so product attributes are matched with website content quickly, and optimized results that include user interaction and ranking models to help retailers meet their business goals. Although most retailers have their own search tools built in, many have been trying to improve customer experience particularly as many consumers are shopping online in recent years, said Michael Fauscette, an analyst at Arion Research. And while Google's main e-commerce competitor Amazon has search tools for retailers, the combination of Retail Search with other retail tools Google Cloud offers -- including Vision API Product search and recommendation engines -- ought to be powerful and trustworthy for retailers, Fauscette said. "Google has the brand in search," he said.