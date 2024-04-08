Sendbird launches in-app business messaging, dashboard

The business messaging technology landscape includes choices from giants such as Google, Apple and Meta; CRM and customer service vendors such as Zoho, Twilio and Zendesk; and numerous startups who consider themselves "best-of-breed." Even Telegram has business messaging.

Another launched today from Sendbird, an 11-year-old company whose in-app messaging is used by many midsized businesses. It also counts large enterprises in the healthcare vertical, such as Walgreens, Noom and WeightWatchers, among its 4,000 customers as well as others in industries such as banking and financial services and Match Group's dating apps.

Sendbird's platform has a back-end control center where marketing and service leaders can automate customer communications workflows for either one-to-one or one-to-many messaging. Other features include templates for omnichannel campaigns and push notification management based on customer preferences or triggered by customer behaviors.

AI intermingles with business messaging tech Business messaging can include many different kinds of communications, such as appointment reminders, delivery notifications, marketing offers, scheduling issues -- think flight delays for airline passengers -- among others. But what they all have in common is a back-end system that can control who gets what, on which channel, most of which comprise social media direct messaging, email, SMS text, or the company's own app. The in-app platform is where Sendbird focuses its business messaging, and when needed can branch out to other platforms such as SMS and regionally popular messaging apps including WhatsApp and WeChat. Sendbird's "channel sequencing" feature starts with the app and activates other channels -- which often incur costs -- picking the most effective, lowest-cost channels instead of flooding them all. How Sendbird business messaging appears on the customer's phone lockscreen as well as in the user's app. Controlled by a single API, Sendbird can also pipe its data into customer data platforms. Sendbird released an AI-powered chatbot last month to go with its messaging platform that can ingest a company's customer service, sales and marketing data. The company is large language model-agnostic and is more interested in providing customers with the capability of using LLMs as opposed to building its own, said cofounder and CEO John S. Kim. "We're not bringing the brains to you -- we have partnered with all the brains," Kim said. "We're providing all the other tools for you to fully operationalize AI in production."