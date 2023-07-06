Event analytics tool answers CX data queries using ChatGPT

Event analytics vendor Mixpanel on Thursday released in private beta its new GPT-3.5-turbo integration to simplify data processing with the goal of improving the customer experience. It will be released in open beta on July 15.

ChatGPT's GPT-3.5-turbo is the latest update of its large language model.

The integration lets users type customer data-related questions -- such as, "What campaign contributed most to revenue?" -- and receive answers in a visual format that graphically breaks down the data with charts and numbers.

This method is an upgrade from the previous format in which users were restricted to an aggregate list of categories to choose from to see the related data. With generative AI, users can ask specific questions and receive analytics-based answers in the form of simple visuals.

Google Analytics and Adobe Analytics are other competitors in the events analytics market. The technology helps enterprises analyze customer data.

Asking data incisive questions Generative AI lets users communicate colloquially with data, humanizing the communication between man and machine, Futurum Research analyst Daniel Newman said. "I expect we will see more and more prompt-based data interactions to help users talk to their data the way we talk to one another -- a wonderful application of [generative AI]," he said. By reducing the expertise needed to extract and analyze data, Mixpanel makes it possible for a wide range of professionals to use it as needed for various purposes, according to Constellation Research analyst Liz Miller. In addition, the new feature lets users ask more specific questions related to customer behavior, thereby illuminating important unseen nuances of the customer experience, she added. "We are talking about more complex questions delivering more precise and defendable answers. And that makes analytics accessible to anyone ready to ask new questions," Miller said. Mixpanel's new ChatGPT-3.5-turbo integration lets users ask specific customer data-related questions and receive answers in chart form.