Customer retention vs. acquisition: What's the difference?

In a competitive marketplace, businesses can stand out from the crowd if they prioritize customer satisfaction and brand loyalty.

However, customer satisfaction and loyalty both start with customer retention and customer acquisition. Although these strategies are complementary to one another, each one serves a different purpose within the customer journey.

Explore the differences between customer retention and customer acquisition, and how both create a balanced approach to increase revenue and expand business growth.

What is customer retention? Customer retention measures a company's ability to keep existing customers over a period of time. Businesses with higher customer retention rates typically have customers who are satisfied with their service and continue to do business with them rather than with competitors. Customer retention strategies help build long-term loyalty and can ultimately lead to increased revenue. These strategies can include the following: Personalization. Organizations that tailor their services and products to individual customers are more likely to see an increase in engagement, often through one-of-a-kind experiences to meet customers' needs and preferences.

Gather feedback. Create surveys and collect reviews to gather insights on a customer's level of satisfaction. From each stage of the sales pipeline to marketing channels and customer support, businesses must understand what does and doesn't work for customers.

Frequent communication. Regular communication with personalized messages or company updates can help customers feel more connected to a brand, whether through social media, email newsletters or special product offers.

Loyalty programs. Businesses can encourage existing customers to continue buying from them with incentives, like a points system, discounts or limited-time offers on exclusive products.

Prioritize customer service. Above all, friendly and efficient customer service is the best way to retain customers. Businesses should offer various channels for customer support, such as email, phone, chat or social media, to enable customers to connect with the team on any channel.

What is customer acquisition? Customer acquisition is the process of bringing in new customers. As part of the initial stages of the customer journey, it often involves identifying potential customers, attracting them to a product or service, and leading them through the sales funnel until they become paying customers. Customer acquisition strategies directly affect revenue growth, market expansion and brand awareness. Acquisition strategies can include the following: Content marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Create relevant and value-based content to increase engagement with target audiences. Organizations can optimize their websites and online content with SEO keywords to rank higher in search engines and boost organic traffic.

Paid advertising. If budgets allow, paid advertising on major search engines like Google can increase an organization's reach to a larger audience.

Email marketing. An open line of communication through email can help marketers send personalized campaigns and nurture people through the sales funnel, while also giving customers easy access to the business.

Industry events and webinars. A business that participates in events, trade shows and webinars can generate interest and leads while simultaneously showcasing itself and its expertise.

Referral programs. Word-of-mouth advertising can help businesses gain new customers through their existing ones. This can include offering incentives -- like discounts and exclusive access to products or services -- to current customers to refer new people to the business. Customer acquisition falls under the presale phases of the customer journey, while retention falls under the post-sale phases.