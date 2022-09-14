Salesforce adds automation features across Customer 360

Salesforce previewed new automation features and data integrations planned for its clouds and MuleSoft -- collectively called Customer 360 -- in advance of Dreamforce next week.

Einstein Bots for Sales, coming in 2023 to Sales Cloud, will reside on Salesforce users' websites, and tee customers up for conversations with live sales reps. These bots will be a step up from the "How can we help?" bots the average internet consumer typically encounters browsing the web, said Bill Patterson, Salesforce executive vice president and general manager for CRM applications.

The bots will simplify data intake, recommend content to answer prospective customers' questions, route conversations to the right sales reps, set up meetings with hooks into the CRM calendar, and otherwise quickly elevates conversations to live agents. The tasks Einstein Bots for Sales are tailored to perform are limited by design to facilitate basic sales-specific tasks and reel in leads, Patterson said.

"We're not trying to have our bots do everything -- like we're not there to answer questions about the weather," Patterson said. "We're there to give you information about what you're looking for, information more tailored to you. And then, if we can't answer them, the best thing we can do is put you with a live human...a more humanized way of engagement than a machine way."

Older salespeople -- especially successful reps who built their careers before AI sales technologies came along -- might not entrust customer relationships to automated bot communications, but younger generations often prefer it, said Jason Wong, distinguished vice president analyst at Gartner.

"A younger workforce is used to texting, engaging in a messaging app, in the messaging style of natural language," Wong said. "Bots are not only for consumers as a way to get quick answers, but increasingly --- in terms of how we work -- we're using messaging, we're increasingly mobile. [Einstein Bots for Sales] is just building on this trend."

Also coming in 2023 is Service Catalog, a tool with which Service Cloud users can quickly automate simple processes such as subscription changes, returns and refunds so their customers can complete tasks themselves.