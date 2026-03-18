Qualtrics expands synthetic research marketing, testing tech

Digital personas and lookalike audiences were the first stabs martech companies took at infusing AI into marketing workflows. Agentic AI takes this a step further to transform how marketers and product development teams work, and Qualtrics has introduced yet another iteration with prebuilt synthetic research panels fueled by a custom large language model (LLM).

Previewed last year and released today at its X4 user conference, Qualtrics synthetic research includes prebuilt synthetic panels for U.S. consumers that answer marketer questions based on demographic audience segments. The panels are powered by a specialized LLM Qualtrics built on its data stores. Models for U.K., Canadian and Australian audiences are planned for release later this year, with more in the works.

"We actually take out some human bias, where people will answer a question one way, but their behavior is different," said Brad Anderson, global head of product, engineering and UX at Qualtrics. "We do tens of thousands of research projects every year on behalf of our customers. We've taken that data and used it to build our own [LLM]."

Qualtrics said that companies such as Navy Federal Credit Union, Google and Dollar Shave Club, among others, have been testing its synthetic research tools.

Marketing and product development tools released today at X4 also include Qualtrics Research Hub features that turn a user's existing research data into a conversational answer engine. AI Summary & Recommendations plumbs content and insights across an organization to provide answers to researchers' questions. Finally, guided research acceleration ports complex research processes into an agent for frontline marketers, potentially reducing the time spent consulting experts to design research studies.

The company also released a host of other agents and experience analysis tools: Experience Agents that address customer service issues in the moment; connectors for contact-center-as-a-service platforms such as Genesys, Nice and Salesforce; and Automated Text Analytics, built on Clarabridge technology, which detects and organizes customer feedback across multiple channels and surfaces emerging topics, trends and issues.

Qualtrics prebuilt synthetic research panels cover numerous demographic groups, with detailed descriptions to guide marketers.