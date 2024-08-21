An explanation of cybersecurity

In this video, TechTarget editor Tommy Everson talks about cybersecurity, how it works and what it protects against.

As the experts say, it's not if you experience a cyberattack, but when.

Cybersecurity is an umbrella term for the methods and strategies used to protect hardware, software, data and other internet-connected systems. It focuses on areas like application security, information security, disaster recovery and end-user education, to name a few. Attacks are inevitable, so business efficiency largely depends on a cybersecurity team to stay one step ahead of cyber attackers.

Here, we'll explain the ins and outs of cybersecurity.

To understand the importance of cybersecurity, you have to know what you're up against. Cyberattacks come in many different forms:

Malware is a form of malicious software like worms and viruses.

Ransomware involves holding a victim's data or device hostage to extort payment.

Phishing involves sending fraudulent messages to steal sensitive information.

Other common attacks include social engineering, man-in-the-middle attacks, inside attacks and more.

The key to formidable cybersecurity is multiple layers of protection. Data, software, hardware and connected networks require protection through passwords, antivirus software and similar means, while endpoint users should be trained on the proper security and compliance processes. And in the case an attack is successful, disaster recovery plans are essential for organizations to recover quickly.

Recent advancements in technology have made way for new strategies as well. For one, AI: Organizations use AI to automate cybersecurity tasks, predict potential threats, suggest solutions for vulnerabilities and detect patterns of unusual behavior. Other developing tech include behavioral biometrics that identify threats through behavioral pattern detection and zero-trust architecture that ensures continuous authorization and authentication.

And just as new defensive strategies emerge, new threats emerge as well, and keeping up with them requires a trained team of professionals. Cybersecurity roles include security engineers, security architects, computer forensics analysts and threat hunters. Teams are overseen by chief security officers, or CSOs.

At the individual level, there are several best practices to keep in mind. Make sure to keep antivirus software up to date, regularly change your passwords and use multi-factor authentication.

Investing in cybersecurity plans makes an organization stronger. Benefits include prevention of unauthorized user access, improved recovery time after a breach, protection for endpoint users and endpoint devices, business continuity, and so much more.

Cybersecurity infrastructure allows organizations to focus on their goals and operations without worrying about debilitating attacks and interruptions.

Tommy Everson is an assistant editor for video content at TechTarget. He assists in content creation for TechTarget's YouTube channel and TikTok page.