What is fintech? Financial technology, or fintech, is a term for using technology to revolutionize how the world uses money in the digital age. Fintech enhances and automates the delivery and use of financial services, making them more accessible, efficient and secure for businesses and consumers. Consumer adoption of fintech is spreading rapidly. A McKinsey study predicted that between 2022 and 2028, fintech revenues will grow almost three times as fast as traditional financial sector revenues.

How does fintech work? Fintech encompasses digital payments and banking and advanced enterprise applications such as insurance and investment platforms. There is no single explanation for how all fintech works. But at its most basic level, fintech revolves around performing and analyzing money transfers between two or more parties. Fintech software can consist of applications for desktop, web and mobile. These applications keep financial records, enable instant electronic communication between parties, and often use artificial intelligence and big data to analyze risk, forecast market changes, and predict consumer behavior. Hardware is also an essential part of fintech. Businesses use near-field communication and QR codes to enable instant cashless financial transactions. Customers can provide payment data via credit or debit cards, mobile phones, smartwatches and digital wallets.

Different types of fintech The broad scope of fintech includes, but is not limited to, the following: Consumer banking Credit cards and automatic teller machines are early forms of fintech, allowing customers to spend money, withdraw cash and deposit checks outside of typical banking hours. Modern banking tech improves these methods by providing web and mobile access to bank accounts so customers can manage their money anywhere and anytime. Users can check and manage their account balances, open accounts, automate bill payments, and even deposit paper checks using a cellphone camera. Online banks forgo physical locations and might offer higher interest rates on savings, low or no-fee checking, or built-in automated budgeting tools. Investing Investing apps simplify and democratize the investment process, making it more accessible and user-friendly for the average person. These platforms allow individuals to buy and sell stocks, bonds and other securities while providing educational resources and real-time data analytics to help users make informed investment decisions. Robo-advisors use algorithms to provide automated investment strategies. Mobile payments With mobile payments, users can send money electronically to others without needing cash. They also allow smaller businesses and individual professionals to accept digital payments and tips at minimum cost. Mobile payments have tremendously impacted global financial inclusion by providing financial services to customers in developing economies that lack traditional credit infrastructure. Insurtech Insurtech helps customers find insurance coverage with specialized protection. Insurance companies use automation to streamline the claims management process while using big data analytics and machine learning to develop tailor-made insurance offerings grounded in real-time risk evaluation. With insurtech, the insurance sector is well-equipped to adapt to future demands, offering personalized services at more affordable rates and ensuring a customer-centric experience.

Examples of fintech in practice There are several forms of fintech available. Below are four examples of fintech platforms from the Forbes Fintech 50, presented in unranked, alphabetical order. The writer selected those with products serving unique or unusual use cases or combining multiple forms of fintech. Carta manages capital tables for startups, provides bookkeeping services to venture firms and provides a platform for employees to sell shares.

manages capital tables for startups, provides bookkeeping services to venture firms and provides a platform for employees to sell shares. Coalition protects businesses against cyberthreats with cyber liability insurance and a suite of security tools that allow businesses to monitor and address threats actively.

protects businesses against cyberthreats with cyber liability insurance and a suite of security tools that allow businesses to monitor and address threats actively. CoinLedger offers cryptocurrency investors tax reports on their digital assets. Cryptocurrency may not be issued by a government, but it is subject to tax law.

offers cryptocurrency investors tax reports on their digital assets. Cryptocurrency may not be issued by a government, but it is subject to tax law. Greenlight is a mobile platform for families to manage allowance distribution. Greenlight also provides educational material to help kids learn to manage their finances.

Fintech trends In the rapidly evolving world of fintech, several key trends stand out for their impact on how we manage and interact with money. Embedded finance Embedded finance integrates financial services into nonfinancial companies' platforms or products, allowing businesses such as e-retailers to offer multiple convenient forms of payment or financing on their platform. Technology companies form partnerships with traditional financial institutions, leveraging APIs to embed these services. Some payment services, such as PayPal and Venmo, allow customers to pay for goods online without exposing their financial information. These services also enable customers to have one payment account for multiple online retailers, increasing security and convenience. Blockchain and cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency is a unique currency not controlled or issued by a government or bank. Instead, it relies on a distributed electronic ledger called a blockchain, which records all cryptocurrency transactions. The ledger itself is open source, while the information about each transaction -- such as the parties' identifying information -- is secured via cryptography. Digital wallets Digital wallets replace traditional pocket wallets with devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, computers or tablets. The software securely holds information on the user's bank accounts, credit cards, cryptocurrency accounts and even gift cards. Digital wallets make online transactions safer and more accessible by allowing customers to connect all their varying payment methods to any online retailer with a single secure login. In brick-and-mortar stores, digital wallets enable contactless checkout with a single device.