Scam baiting explained: The internet's war on scammers

Scam baiting, also spelled scambaiting, is the practice of engaging with scammers – usually online or by phone – to antagonize them, waste their time or gather evidence to expose their operations. It is social engineering turned back on the would-be engineer.

Most people simply disconnect the call when they realize they're speaking with a scammer. But some like to have a little fun at the scammer's expense. They then post the results of their trolling—audio and/or video—to social media as a gag. These posts typically garner widespread approval.

How does scam baiting work? The first step to scam baiting is to recognize a scammer, although often the scammer is so blatantly obvious it's hard not to tell. Few scammers are slick operators. Many are clumsy, as evidenced by poorly written scripts. It requires a bit of mental deftness, then, on the target's part, to realize what's happening and quickly turn it on the scammer. Scam baiting is not for everyone. Proficient practitioners are quick-witted improvisers. A good scam baiter accomplishes the following two outcomes during the interaction: keeps the scammer on the phone for a long period and increasingly frustrates the scammer during this time. The longer the baiter extends the call – and aggravates the scammer – the more flustered the scammer's reaction when it appears on social media.

Typical methods of scam baiting There are different levels of scam baiting, starting with casual or individual baiting. A person receives a call from, say, a scammer pretending to be with Microsoft's technical support or, perhaps, an email promising wealth or financial assistance. The baiter goes along, asking ridiculous or embarrassing questions or politely requesting the scammer, "Please repeat that last part again." It's all to draw out the interaction. The second type is professional or investigative scam baiting. This process is more organized and professional. In fact, it's often instigated by the baiter rather than waiting for the scammer to attack. The third type, ethical scam baiting, also targets scammers in a well-ordered fashion. Both investigative and especially ethical scam baiters often employ fake identities, proxy servers and phone number spoofing to protect their identities. Among the different scam baiting scenarios are the following: Email scam baiting . The baiter receives unsolicited email spam, such as the legendary Nigerian prince scam , and decides to feign interest while sending unusual or confusing requests to the scammer simply to waste their time.

. The baiter receives unsolicited email spam, such as the legendary Nigerian prince scam and decides to feign interest while sending unusual or confusing requests to the scammer simply to waste their time. Phone call scam baiting . The target receives an unsolicited phone call from someone proclaiming to be from Apple tech support, the IRS or a Social Security office. Similar to an email baiter, this "target" plays along to irritate the would-be scammer.

. The target receives an unsolicited phone call from someone proclaiming to be from Apple tech support, the IRS or a Social Security office. Similar to an email baiter, this "target" plays along to irritate the would-be scammer. Virtual machine scam baiting . Since virtual machine (VM) scams are less common, so is VM scam baiting. Still, in these remote technical support scams, the scammer asks to connect to the user's PC. Baiting involves recording the would-be scammer's actions to expose their tricks.

. Since virtual machine (VM) scams are less common, so is VM scam baiting. Still, in these remote technical support scams, the scammer asks to connect to the user's PC. Baiting involves recording the would-be scammer's actions to expose their tricks. Social engineering scam baiting . The target pretends to fall for the scam to gain the scammer's trust. Rather than simply cajoling the scammer, the baiter's purpose is to extract information.

. The target pretends to fall for the scam to gain the scammer's trust. Rather than simply cajoling the scammer, the baiter's purpose is to extract information. Professional or investigative scam baiting. Either an individual or, far more often, an organized group works to attack scammers proactively. Some in this project pose as victims, while others trace the scamming infrastructure – email addresses, IP addresses and servers – back to its source. These teams initiate contact with scammers and are far more likely to share findings with law enforcement than individuals.

Why do people do it? For an individual scam baiter, it's often done purely for fun. Each baiter knows the other person is a scammer. Each knows there is very little chance of retaliation. And each enjoys frustrating the scammer before disconnecting, then easily puts the failed scammer out of mind. Organized scam baiters are typically more resolute and goal-oriented in their approach. At minimum, they relentlessly frustrate scammers, but their true objective is catching and exposing them. Scam baiters see scammers the same way ethical hackers see malware authors—someone to stop, if at all possible.

What are the ethics of scam baiting? Scam baiting is not illegal. Merely frustrating and annoying, a scammer maintains a baiter's lawful standing. Asking silly questions is one thing, but harassment, including threatening language and encouraging illegal activity, is itself illegal. Scam baiting is ethical when baiters act with steadfast restraint in protecting others and vexing scammers. When done recklessly, however, it undermines its own purpose and potentially harms innocent people. Yet scam baiters unquestionably waste any scammer's time – a resource otherwise spent targeting real victims. And many scam baiters publish videos on YouTube or their own blogs to help others recognize scams. Some skilled baiters trace back scammers, identify them, then report them to the authorities or, at the very least, publish their names online.